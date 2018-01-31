Mainstream Media Figures Celebrate GOP Train Crash in Disgusting Tweets

In the aftermath of the GOP train crash that left at least one person dead, a slew of mainstream media pundits decided the incident was a metaphor for where they believe the Republican Party is heading.

Earlier Wednesday, an Amtrak train with multiple members of Congress on board hit a garbage truck that was on the tracks.

The train was transporting GOP members and some of their staff to a conference in West Virginia. The crash itself occurred at about 11:20 a.m. near Charlottesville, Virginia.

Though there were only minor injuries on the train, the driver of the truck has been confirmed dead. Another person in the truck was seriously injured.

While many lawmakers and other public figures expressed sadness that the crash had claimed a life, some mainstream media pundits instead decided to politicize the incident.

Jonathan Tasini, who describes himself on his Twitter bio as a “CNN talking head” and a “Bernie Sanders surrogate,” indicated in a since-deleted tweet that he was thankful to God that the train crash occurred the same day Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy announced he would not run for re-election.

“Wow, btwn train full of Goopers hitting truck and this, God is working hard to clean up the stink. Thank her,” Tasini wrote.

Following swift backlash, Tasinin apologized and noted that he does not get paid by CNN.

However, he has previously been a panelist on the network, and he wrote a column for them earlier this month.

Even in his apology, he complained about the “deep racism/hypocrisy/criminality” that the GOP allegedly promotes.

Tasini was far from the only one to politicize the crash.

Sam Stein, a Daily Beast writer who often appears on MSNBC, wondered in a tweet whether the “metaphor” was “staged.”

“Cmon. Did they stage this metaphor?” he asked, before deleting his tweet, according to The Daily Caller.

Stein later claimed he took his post down because he wasn’t sure if anyone was hurt, and realized it could have been seen as “insensitive.”

I erased it a while ago because I thought more about it and thought it was insensitive. — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 31, 2018

CNN political commentator Keith Boykin also jumped at the opportunity to highlight the supposed “metaphor” the crash represents.

“A train carrying Republican members of Congress hits a truck near Charlottesville,” he wrote. “Or is this a metaphor for American politics today?”

Boykin, who used to work for former President Bill Clinton, also deleted his tweet, though he defended himself by saying that the article he was responding to hadn’t mentioned any injures.

Meanwhile, the Palmer Report, a verified Twitter account that claims to provide “timely, accurate, honest political analysis,” had a lot of fun with the fact that the train hit a garbage truck.

“Train full of republican congressmen collides with garbage truck,” the tweet read. “No one was injured in the vehicle that was transporting trash. No word on the garbage truck.”

Train full of republican congressmen collides with garbage truck. No one was injured in the vehicle that was transporting trash. No word on the garbage truck. pic.twitter.com/rnjB1gP5iV — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 31, 2018

Moreover, James Grimaldi, a senior writer for The Wall Street Journal, gave a two-word response when replying to a tweet that provided an update on the situation.

“(M)etaphor alert,” he wrote.

Conservative author Jack Posobiec said there were many more public figures who were “celebrating” the crash.

Just a few of the Leftists I’ve found so far celebrating the train crash. Who else is out there? pic.twitter.com/xW6Ahsij7m — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2018

“Just a few of the Leftists I’ve found so far celebrating the train crash. Who else is out there?” he wrote.

