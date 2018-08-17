The Mainstream Media United To Defend a #FreePress. Twitter Responded.

Several hundred papers joined to take the same position on the same issue on the same day in an effort to prove that they needed to be free to be independent. Specifically, they ran editorials implying — or explicitly accusing — President Donald Trump’s rhetoric is hampering their Free Press mojo.

Conservatives on Twitter didn’t take long to respond.

The press is still free. But it is no longer good. #FreePress — Mike S. Adams (@MikeSAdams) August 16, 2018

We have a free press. But we also have an effeminate press that considers itself to be above reproach. That's not how it works. Criticism is a two-way street. #FreePress — Mike S. Adams (@MikeSAdams) August 16, 2018

I’ll jump on board this #FreePress train when CNN’s Chris Cuomo grills his brother over his comments today. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2018

If it's a #FreePress, how come you're all saying the same thing? https://t.co/uzf1qT14cv — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) August 15, 2018

And I find it really rich that the American press would coordinate demands for the protection of the free press and more often than not define the Christians exercising their first amendment rights as the bad guys. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 16, 2018

"Free press gets a boost from people who voted to change the #1A to allow the govt to ban a documentary critical of Hillary" https://t.co/RQcEQCCnuK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 16, 2018

And these contrasting the #FreePress movement to Alex Jones’ ban.

Just a week after Alex Jones was effectively kicked out of the digital public square by unaccountable corporations, the MSM is openly colluding to push the narrative that Trump calling them names is an attack on the free press. Tone deaf.https://t.co/N0YllPnJoV — Allum Bokhari❌ (@LibertarianBlue) August 15, 2018

How bout you start talking about the biggest conservative voices getting censored and shut down if you wanna talk about the “Free Press” — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 16, 2018

The only press outlets under attack are independent media – under attack from the very same blue check marks & mainstream corporate networks whining about press freedoms. The sheer audacity of their hypocrisy.#FreePress — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 16, 2018

Stephen Miller made his argument that the press doesn’t actually want to be unfiltered and free. They give passes to advertisers.

And tell their own employees to not criticize advertisers.

This tweet suggests there aren’t examples of how Trump actually censoring the press.

The #FakeNews media outlets are coming together to fight Trump and his war on the press

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Yet no one can cite an actual instance in which Trump ever censored the press in any way!#FreePress#ThursdayThoughts#AmericaFirsthttps://t.co/MkbIZ9sOsj — ❌Millennial_Conservative™❌ (@MillennialCon_) August 16, 2018

Trump personally weighed in.

There is nothing that I would want more for our Country than true FREEDOM OF THE PRESS. The fact is that the Press is FREE to write and say anything it wants, but much of what it says is FAKE NEWS, pushing a political agenda or just plain trying to hurt people. HONESTY WINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

The Senate adopted a resolution.

Senate "affirms the press is not the enemy of the people..and condemns attacks on institution of the free press & views efforts to systematically undermine the credibility of the press as an attack on democratic institutions of US."-@brianschatz resolution https://t.co/CdQ6T7JhCT — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) August 16, 2018

James Woods tweeted about an “actual” attack on free press.

This is an actual attack on the free press. Interestingly enough the perpetrators are #Democrat supported #Antifa. Irony of ironies. https://t.co/P6kvYQwJbs — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 12, 2018

