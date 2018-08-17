SECTIONS
Media Watch
Print

The Mainstream Media United To Defend a #FreePress. Twitter Responded.

By Shaun Hair
at 8:59am
Print

Several hundred papers joined to take the same position on the same issue on the same day in an effort to prove that they needed to be free to be independent. Specifically, they ran editorials implying — or explicitly accusing — President Donald Trump’s rhetoric is hampering their Free Press mojo.

Conservatives on Twitter didn’t take long to respond.

TRENDING: Bill O’Reilly Takes Strong Stance on NFL Anthem Controversy: ‘Don’t Like it, Go to Canada’

And these contrasting the #FreePress movement to Alex Jones’ ban.

Stephen Miller made his argument that the press doesn’t actually want to be unfiltered and free. They give passes to advertisers.

RELATED: Tech Got Your Tongue?

And tell their own employees to not criticize advertisers.

This tweet suggests there aren’t examples of how Trump actually censoring the press.

Trump personally weighed in.

The Senate adopted a resolution.

James Woods tweeted about an “actual” attack on free press.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Omarosa Manigault and Piers Morgan in a scene from "Celebrity Apprentice"NBC screenshot

Piers Morgan Reveals ‘Appalling’ ‘#MeToo Moment’ With Omarosa: ‘One of the Worst Human Beings I’ve Ever Encountered’

Richard Pollock

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Report: Trump to Deport Known Assassin Other Presidents Turned a Blind Eye To

Jack Davis

Donald Trump attends 'Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City.Rob Kim/Getty Images

Trump Says ‘Apprentice’ Producer Called Him To Tell the Truth About ‘N-Word’ Tapes

Joe Saunders

Trump at podium with index finger in the air.Screenshot ESPN/YouTube

Trump Issues Fiery Response to Coordinated Attack from 300 Newspapers

Joe Saunders

Donald Trump along in a picture frame.Win McNamee/Getty Images

British Prime Minister’s Comment Makes CNN’s Attack on Trump Backfire

The Western Journal

Peter StrozkScreenshot/Fox News

Twitterverse Blows Up After GoFundMe Campaign Opens for Peter Strozk

Jack Davis

Sam Adams logo360b/Shutterstock

Mayor Pushing Boycott of Sam Adams Over Pro-Trump Owner Gets Wake-Up Call from the Public

Allison Kofol

Actors Steve Martin (L) and Martin Short speak onstage during American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Steve Martin Stays Away from Trump Jokes for a Reason: ‘We’re Not Here To Preach’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.