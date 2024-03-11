Major Auto Meet-Up Group Permanently Bans Modern Muscle Cars After Problems with the Owners' Behavior

One of the largest car meets in Houston, Texas, has extended a temporary ban on modern muscle cars into a permanent one due to the misbehavior of a few car owners.

“Don’t complain when we do invitationals from starting today,” the group Coffee & Cars told its social media followers last week as it warned entrants of the change.

The group had put a temporary ban on the modern muscle cars because owners were showing up and doing dangerous burnouts in parking lots and on the streets, but now the ban is permanent, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The group meets on the first Saturday of every month at Houston’s Post HTX shopping center.

The ban was revealed on the group’s Instagram account, where a post noted that the next weekly gathering, which was then scheduled for March 2, would have new rules.

“It all starts with you. These are the so called ‘enthusiasts’ who have ruined our car gathering. Don’t complain when we do invitationals from starting today,” the group sternly noted.

“All modern muscle cars, mustangs, Camaro, charger & challengers, permanently banned,” they concluded

The new rule comes after the organizers’ temporary ban on modern Mustangs, Chargers, and Camaros which was instituted in Nov. 4. Then it added Challenger owners, too.

In its Nov. 4 notice, the group told car owners that the ban was set “Due to this morning’s burnouts and revving.”

At the time, it also pleaded with attendees to help police the situation.

“We keep asking for cooperation to reduce this behavior and we have signs posted,” message stated. “Please stop encouraging this behavior.”

But apparently, it was all to no avail.

“Safety is a cornerstone of our events,” the organizers, said according to a separate article in the Houston Chronicle. “We take significant steps to ensure it, such as hiring security officers for each gathering, comprehensive planning, ample event staffing and clear communication of our rules against reckless behaviors like revving engines and performing burnouts.”

“Despite our rigorous safety protocols and clear stance against disruptive behaviors, it is disheartening that a minority still chooses to behave in a manner that endangers others and disrespects the community’s wishes and the effort put into each event,” organizers said.

Indeed, the website Autopian.com posted about a foolish act on the street near a recent Cars & Coffee event that left a Mustang in a mess.

The video showed a smoke cloud from the car and then the videographer ran to the scene and found a Mustang cracked up on the side of the road.







These are the dangerous conditions that the muscle car owners were creating with their unsafe behavior. People were at the risk of being seriously injured.

But once again, we see that the actions of a few can ruin it for the majority.

