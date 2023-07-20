Major Change Coming to 'Yellowstone' After Networks Sent Scrambling During Writers' Strike

The Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strike seems to be having one positive effect by pushing Paramount to offer the popular show “Yellowstone” to CBS, a move that will give millions more conservatives a chance to catch the series that so many have been talking about.

With no new shows being written and filmed because of the Hollywood strike, the Paramount streaming service is trying to dream up ways to find new revenue to replace what it would have been getting with its new shows. And with no new shows in the pipeline, Paramount has made the move to offer “Yellowstone” to CBS for its fall schedule.

CBS is also just as desperate for something to air, so the deal with Paramount is exactly what it is looking for to fill air time.

CBS broke the news Monday in a Twitter post.

The tweet shows a schedule filled with “encore” repeats of popular shows such as “Blue Bloods” and “NCIS.” The tweet also shows a ton of game shows and unscripted shows. But tucked in on Sunday evening is a surprise. “Yellowstone” is coming to CBS at 9 p.m. and will begin with the first season.

“The Western drama starring Kevin Costner completed the first half of its fifth and final season on Paramount Network in January, with Season 5, Part 2 to be released later this year,” UPI reported earlier this week.

“Yellowstone” has been a hit with conservatives, who are sick and tired of the boring, liberal pap being shoved at TV viewers. But the show aired only on cable and Paramount’s streaming service, meaning millions of potential viewers missed out.

The series is not strictly geared toward conservatives, mind you. It has its left-wing notions here and there and some characters are less than right-leaning. Furthermore, the Dutton family, headed by patriarch John Dutton (played by Kevin Kostner), is not exactly filled with good, God-fearing Christians. There is a lot of arrogance and double-dealing. There are even murderous acts committed by some of these people. These family members are not exactly the most savory sort of people.

However, it is also a show that touts cowboys, the great outdoors and a life of action and hard work. So it is also not a show celebrating transgenders, the LGBT agenda and the weakling pajama boys of the left. Indeed, it takes repeated shots at such people. In fact, it was apparently too conservative for HBO, which rejected the series when creator Taylor Sheridan brought it to them originally.

Just the fact that it doesn’t constantly shove left-wingery at viewers, though, was enough to make it a hit among real Americans.

Another show that has become a favorite of conservatives is far closer to the godly entertainment that can appeal to families, and thanks to this Hollywood strike, it, too, is now getting a shot at being exposed to millions more potential viewers.

The popular show following the early life of Christ, “The Chosen,” is also getting picked up by a more mainstream network. In this case, the CW Network is now showing the series, starting with season one.

In fact, “The Chosen” is already racking up more viewers than most of the CW’s other shows. “The Chosen” began airing last weekend and debuted with 522,000 viewers, which was more than double one of its other popular shows, the now-canceled comic book-based series “Gotham Knights,” Christian Headlines reported.

“The numbers for the Bible-based series are impressive, especially considering The Chosen is already available on multiple other platforms – and for free,” Christian Headlines added.

The CW is set to air the first three seasons straight through to Christmas Eve. Season four is currently in production.

All this seems to be evidence that conservatives are hungry for worthwhile entertainment that doesn’t go out of its way to attack them with the lewd, liberal agenda.

As they say, politics is downstream from culture, and this writers’ strike might just end up proving to the networks that their extremism is not the height of culture after all.

