'Yellowstone' Star Inspired to Help Families of Fallen Military Members After Receiving an Item from His Grandfather

A star actor of “Yellowstone” is stepping up to support the children of those who have been killed in America’s wars.

Cole Hauser broke down his actions in support of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF) in a CBS Mornings segment on Friday.

Hauser portrays Rip Wheeler in the hit western TV show on the Paramount Network.

“Using his influence in a way that he’s doing it says more about him as a man than it does about him as an actor,” one CBS host said of Hauser’s support for SOWF.

“I’m a big fan of second chances for kids when they lose a family member,” Hauser explained of his efforts for Gold Star children.

“Maybe it’s just my way of serving this country, the soldiers, their families.”

Thanks to Cathrine and everyone at CBS for spreading the good word of SOWF across our land this morning! https://t.co/0PKQMTNzu7 — Cole Hauser (@colehauser) May 26, 2023

Do you watch "Yellowstone"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“This organization is changing the lives of these young men and women,” Hauser said of the group in a recorded promo.

Some of Hauser’s other efforts to support service members include visits to Walter Reed Army Medical Center and USO tours in Afghanistan to visit with troops there.

Hauser cites his late grandfather — a Marine who served in World War II — as crucial to his own respect and admiration for service members and veterans.

The actor’s admiration for military families is represented in a ring presented to him by his grandfather, who went on to have a career as a Hollywood producer and screenwriter.

SOWF focuses on supporting Gold Star family members within the Special Operations community. Hauser sits on SOWF’s board of directors.

The group funds educational expenses for children of Special Operations personnel killed in combat. Benefits also are extended if a non-military spouse of active-duty Special Operations personnel dies.

Warriors such as the Army’s Green Berets and the Navy SEALs face some of the most serious risks in combat. A total of 1,247 Special Operations personnel have died since 1980, according to SOWF.

One Green Beret whose wife died of cancer — making him a single father — is pointing to the organization as a godsend. SOWF stepped up to fund his children’s college expenses.

Yellowstone has resonated with some conservative audiences — with the show’s portrayal of rural American western life a draw for those who identify with its characters.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.