The mainstream media loves a high human death toll.

Take it from CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester, who was reportedly catfished through a dating site, according to Mediaite, and led to unwittingly disclose to the world that leftist CNN’s dark reporting tactics through the last year were allegedly rooted in a desire to see more dead mothers, fathers, daughters, sons and grandparents.

Video shared by Project Veritas on Tuesday purported to show Chester admitting his employer engages in pushing “propaganda” in order to achieve its political ends.

Conservative journalist James O’Keefe shared undercover video Tuesday he said was of Chester bragging about CNN’s 2020 mission: to oust former President Donald Trump.

The video is compelling.

“Look what we did, we got Trump out. I am 100 percent going to say it, and I 100 percent believe it, that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out,” the man said to be Chester bragged to an undercover Veritas journalist, adding that he went to work at CNN because he ”wanted to be a part of that.”

“Our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that’s what it was,” he added. “[Trump’s] hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in like so many medical people to like all tell a story that like it was all speculation — that he was like neurologically damaged, and he was losing it. He’s unfit to — you know — whatever.

“We were, we were creating a story there that we didn’t know anything about, you know? So that’s what — I think that’s propaganda, you know? We had nothing else to run with at that time.”

On Wednesday, O’Keefe and Project Veritas dropped another video of the alleged encounters with Chester. In that video, the man reported to be Chester stated out loud the quiet question for mainstream media reporters and liars: why aren’t there more dead people?

In that video, the man noted how far-left CNN relied on “manipulation” so it could tell the story it wanted people to hear — even if that story wasn’t true, or if it was sensationalized to the point of spreading a message of hopelessness, leading viewers to conclusions rather than encouraging them to simply arm themselves with reliable information.

“Listen to the way [CNN reporters] ask questions, because they’re not actually asking questions … Any reporter on CNN — what they’re actually doing is they’re telling the person what to say … It’s always like leading them in a direction before they even open their mouths,” he said in Wednesday’s video. “The only people that we will let on the air, for the most part, are people that have a proven track record of taking the bait.”

“I think there’s an art to manipulation,” he said. “Inflection, saying things like twice — like there’s little subtleties to how to manipulate people … I mean, it’s enough to change the world, you know?”

The man then admitted he was befuddled upon seeing CNN’s gloomy COVID death tracker didn’t have more deaths to share with the network’s audience. Maybe 50 million deaths would have offered a level of fullness for the bloodlust.

“COVID? Gangbusters with ratings, right?” he said. “Which is why we constantly have the death toll on the side. Which I have a major problem with how we’re tallying how many people die every day, because I’ve even looked at it and been like … let’s make it higher, like, why isn’t it high enough, you know, today? Like it would make our point better if it was higher.

“And I’m like, what am I f***ing rallying for? That’s a problem that we’re doing that.”

“Well, I mean, it helps with ratings,” the Project Veritas journalist said.

“Of course, yeah, but yeah, at what expense?” the man replied.

He also surrendered that more deaths equal more fear. Fear drives ratings, so the network needed more death. That being said, he caught himself rooting for more Americans to die so that it would help his network’s bottom line.

“It’s fear. Fear really drives numbers,” he said. “Fear is the thing that keeps you tuned in.”

That’s a far cry from the message CNN’s on-air “talent” pushed all year. Remember when CNN feigned outrage at the number of reported deaths attributed to the coronavirus? They blamed former President Donald Trump. Apparently, these sociopaths just wanted to scare everyone.

According to the video, which we have every reason to believe is authentic, CNN head Jeff Zucker often placed phone calls to the studio if he was unsatisfied with coverage while watching remotely. Zucker’s alleged chief concern? The death tracker wasn’t front and center on some days.

“The special red phone rings and … this producer picks it up,” the man reported to be Chester explained. “You hear [murmurs] and every so often they put it on speaker, and it’s like the head of the network being like, ‘There’s nothing that you’re doing right now that makes me want to stick, put the [COVID death toll] numbers back up, because that’s the most enticing thing that we had. So, put it back up.'”

These videos, if accurate, confirm to us what we already knew: CNN is in the business of political activism, not journalism.

They, like so many other spineless activist organizations posing as news agencies, never have enough dead bodies to assist them with spinning their dark narratives and themes. Human corpses create fear — and selling fear to already-scared viewers is big business for CNN.

When asked why CNN doesn’t report COVID recovery rates, the man reported to be Chester said he imagined it was “because that’s not scary,” and summed up the network’s alleged mantra: “If it bleeds, it leads.”

