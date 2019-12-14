Mall Santas Engage in 'Mafia-Style Territorial Dispute,' Start Brawling in Front of Children

Is it possible for Santa himself to be on the naughty list?

An unsettling recent video shows two mall Santas fighting in what appears to be the middle of a food court.

“This is my territory,” one of the Santas said prior to the fight, according to The Sun, a British news outlet.

The less-than-jolly altercation occurred in a mall in Blagoveshchensk, Russia, which is located near the Chinese border, the newspaper reported.

The men wrestled each other while they were on the ground, apparently not caring who watched.

TRENDING: Final Jeopardy! Clue Causes Argument Among Fans, Many State Answer Was Incorrect

One of the Santas put the other into a headlock:

It is unclear what exactly sparked the brawl.

But the dispute was so intense that one of the onlookers compared it mafia fight.

Should these mall Santas be fired? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“It looked like a mafia-style territorial dispute,” one onlooker said, according to The Sun.

Children reportedly watched with tears in their eyes as the two men in red suits rolled around on the ground.

“Mum, are they drunk?” one girl was reported to have asked her mother.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



Eventually, a women intervened and broke up the fight, sparring the children from any more of the distressing scene.

RELATED: US Tests Missile That Obama Admin Kept Outlawed To Keep Russians Happy

Once they were separated, the two men tried to play it off as playful wrestling to console the children, the mother who posted the video said, according to The Sun.

“They said it was ‘a joke’, but children were looking at it,” she said.

It was unclear whether or not the mall had fired the Santas.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.