Man Accused of Killing Police Officer Just Before Her Wedding Found Dead in Prison

An Indiana man who was awaiting trial in the murder of a police officer he allegedly shot just two weeks before her wedding day was found dead overnight Thursday morning in a state prison.

Officials at Indiana’s Pendleton Correctional Facility discovered 48-year-old Phillip Lee unresponsive just after midnight, WTHR-TV in Indianapolis reported.

Prison medical staffers made attempts to revive Lee, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he was found.

No cause of death was immediately available, and corrections officials were awaiting the results of an autopsy and a toxicology screening.

BREAKING: Man accused of killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton found dead in prison. Toxicology results and an autopsy are pending, although no foul play is suspected. https://t.co/JohjBJr1nU — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) June 6, 2024

An investigation into Lee’s death will be conducted by the prison, the Indiana State Police, the Madison County Coroner’s Office and the Indiana Department of Correction, WTHR reported.

The accused killer’s death ended a criminal case in which he was expected to face the death penalty if convicted in the shooting death of 28-year-old K-9 Officer Seara Burton of the Richmond Police Department.

Burton was among the officers who encountered Lee during a routine traffic stop on the evening of Aug. 10, 2022.

According to a news release from her department, Burton’s service dog, Brev, got a hit on Lee’s car and alerted her to the possible presence of drugs.

Police said Lee reacted by opening fire on Burton and other officers before he fled. Per court documents cited by WTHR, Lee aimed at the “head and facial areas” of the officers.

Burton was struck in the head and died in a hospital on Sept. 18, 2022.

Today our officers join officers from across the country to attend the funeral for Richmond Police Department Ofc. Seara Burton #140 K9-2. We will pause our social media today to reflect on her sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/xfokeLzSiw — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) September 26, 2022

When it was announced that doctors had deemed her injuries so severe that she would not survive, her superior, Maj. Jon Bales, said she would live on as an organ donor.

“Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation,” he said in a statement, according to WTHR. “Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing.”

Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt and two other officers said in a joint statement posted on his department’s Facebook page that Burton died “surrounded by her family.”

The department thanked the community and other law enforcement agencies for supporting her as she fought for her life.

Richmond police also offered gratitude on behalf of those the officer left behind.

“The family is extremely grateful for the massive amount of support from the community,” the department said. “We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

In a touching moment, K9 Brev was seen leading his partner Officer Seara Burton to her final resting place at Crown Hill Cemetery. STORY: https://t.co/ewihduP3v9 pic.twitter.com/IrL0OWxUae — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) September 26, 2022

Lee was scheduled to go to trial in Burton’s murder on Feb. 10, 2025.

