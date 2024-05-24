Former Indiana Beauty Queen Arrested in Mexican Drug Cartel Bust

Two bank workers and a former beauty pageant winner from Indiana have been charged with assisting a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization with money laundering.

The federal indictment related to the case was unsealed Friday in U.S. District Court in Chicago, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Glenis Zapata, a 34-year-old former Miss Indiana Latina, used to work as a flight attendant on commercial airline flights, where she would use the privileges as a “Known Crew Member” with a badge to transport narcotics proceeds from the Midwest to the South and Mexico, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Zapata, who is from Lafayette, Indiana, faces two counts of federal money laundering charges, according to the indictment.

One count is for an instance on Aug. 7, 2019, when she allegedly helped move approximately $170,000; the other is for an instance on Sept. 10, 2019, when she is accused of transporting about $140,000.

The flight attendant’s alleged role in the scheme came to light during an investigation into a Mexico-based drug cartel led by 41-year-old Oswaldo Espinosa.

The investigation was taking place in 2021 when federal agents impounded a private plane and 100 kilograms of cocaine as part of a raid in Chicago.

Glenis Zapata allegedly had collaborated with her sister and bank worker, Ilenis Zapata, 33, and bank employee Georgina Banuelos, 39, in the scheme.

Ilenis Zapata and Banuelos aided the money laundering efforts by changing the cash comprising the illegally trafficked narcotic revenue from lower-denominated bills to higher-denominated ones, according to the indictment.

Do we need increased border security immediately? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Banuelos, prosecutors allege, engaged in the transaction while knowing that it was “designed in whole and in part to avoid a transaction reporting requirement under Federal law” and that the money in question “involved the proceeds of a specified unlawful activity,” court documents said.

The bank workers are accused on three counts: one for a time on July 9, 2019, when they helped launder around $150,000 worth of money; the second on Aug. 6, 2019, involving approximately $100,000; and a third for Oct. 24, 2019, when they helped launder about $150,000, court documents said.

The trio were part of Espinosa’s network, which went from Mexico to Chicago and spanned several U.S. cities, according to prosecutors.

The network’s assets, the news release noted, included warehouses, garages and stash houses in Chicago.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Espinosa was the organization’s main manager, while Mexican-national Jorge Borbon-Ochoa, 46, governed the cartel’s work in Chicago.

Ricardo Tello, a 37-year-old from Mission, Texas, worked as the group’s drug runner, according to prosecutors.

Tello allegedly would smuggle cocaine in large amounts from Mexico to various cities in the U.S. between 2018 and 2023.

The arraignments for the trio’s charges have yet to be scheduled, the news release stated.

______________________________________________

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.