Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton, who took women to his pig farm and murdered them, died Friday after he was assaulted in prison nearly two weeks ago.

Pickton, 74, had been confined at Port-Cartier Institution, roughly 300 miles northeast of Quebec City, according to CBC.

Pickton was arrested in 2002 and convicted of six murders, although prosecutors charged him with murdering 26 women. He was sentenced in 2007 to life in prison.

A 51-year-old inmate was taken into custody for the attack that led to Pickton’s death, police spokesman Hugues Beaulieu said, according to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: Serial killer Robert Pickton has died following an attack in prison earlier this month. READ MORE: https://t.co/Tmlmj3bZOnhttps://t.co/Tmlmj3bZOn — Global BC (@GlobalBC) May 31, 2024

The Vancouver Sun reported after the attack that Pickton was not expected to recover from his injuries.

The outlet said Pickton was “speared in the head” by a broom handle that had been fashioned into a weapon.

Cynthia Cardinal, whose sister Georgina Papin was murdered by Pickton, said that “finally the devil is gone,” according to the Sun.

Should serial killers get the death penalty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“This news actually gives me a little bit of closure for myself. I’ve had all these feelings today. I know it’s Georgina. And I know she’s happy,” she said.

Pickton had been nicknamed “The Pig Farmer Killer.”

According to the Sun, the DNA of 33 different women was found by police at Pickton’s farm near the city of Port Coquitlam.

The outlet reported that the serial killer had once boasted about killing 49 women in a jailhouse conversation with an undercover police officer.

A news release from Correctional Service Canada, the country’s prison bureau, previously announced the incident to the public.

“On May 19, 2024, an inmate was the victim of a major assault at Port-Cartier Institution, a maximum-security federal institution,” the agency said. “The injured inmate was evaluated and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.”

“The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system,” officials added. “In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures.”

Authorities in Quebec continue to investigate the assault.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.