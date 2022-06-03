Share
News

Man Arrested at US Capitol with Fake Badge, High-Capacity Magazines and Body Armor

 By Abby Liebing  June 3, 2022 at 2:53pm
Share

A Michigan man was arrested Friday outside of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., with a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor and high-capacity magazines.

Around 5 a.m., a patrol officer began speaking with a man who had parked his 2017 Dodge Challenger on the west side of the Capitol, the United States Capitol Police reported.

The man was retired New York police officer Jerome Felipe, 53, now of Flint, Michigan, NBC News reported.

When confronted by the USCP officers, he presented them with a fake badge that had “Department of the Interpol” on it.

Felipe “made a false statement that he was a criminal investigator with the agency,” USCP reported.

Trending:
Local Election Forced to Be Overturned Due to Voter Fraud: Winner Charged with Fraud and Bribery

When he allowed officers to search his vehicle, they found the BB gun, ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

But no real firearms were found.

The USCP posted pictures of what they found in the car on Twitter.

Do you think that gun control should be tightened to increase safety?

It is still unclear why Felipe was parked near the Capitol.

But he was arrested and is now facing charges for unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition.

High-capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition are illegal in Washington.

“A ‘large capacity ammunition feeding device’ means a magazine, belt, drum, feed strip, or similar device that has a capacity of, or that can be readily restored or converted to accept, more than 10 rounds of ammunition,” the Metro Police of D.C. outlines.

Related:
Breaking: Clinton Campaign Lawyer Sussmann Found Not Guilty of Lying to FBI

In order to possess ammunition, someone must either be an officer, a licensed dealer or have a “valid registration certificate for a firearm,” according to the Council of the District of Columbia.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Man Arrested at US Capitol with Fake Badge, High-Capacity Magazines and Body Armor
Elon Musk Makes 'Rare' Political Endorsement in Heated Election
Texas Deputies Capture, Kill Escaped Murderer Thought to Have Slaughtered a Young Family of Five After Prison Bus Takeover
NYC Wants to Implement Mass Gun Surveillance, Who's Next?
WaPo 'Fact Checker' Has No Choice But to Give Biden Maximum Pinocchios for 'Fantastical Claim' About Saving Americans Money
See more...

Conversation