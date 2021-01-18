'WJ Live': Why Are There More Troops in Washington D.C. Than in Afghanistan?

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

Twenty-five thousand national guard members are estimated to be on duty for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. In comparison, only around 2,500 U.S. troops are currently deployed in Afghanistan. Does the excessive military presence in our nation’s capitol reveal anything about elected and establishment officials’ mindsets relating to the electorate?

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live”: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach, Hollywood elitism and the 2020 election.

TRENDING: After Failed Attempt to Oust Trump with 25th Amendment, Dem Senator Says He's Now Looking at 14th to Boot GOP Lawmakers

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal

► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.