Man Attacks US Embassy in Montenegro… Ends up Killing Only Himself

A suicide bomber attempted to attack the U.S. Embassy in the Balkan nation of Montenegro, but in the end, the only casualty was himself.

Police have identified the attacker as 43-year-old Dalibor Jaukovic, who allegedly threw an explosive device into the embassy’s yard then blew himself up near midnight on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

At 00:30, in front of the @USEmbassyMNE building in #Podgorica, #Montenegro an unknown person committed suicide with an explosive device. Immediately before, that person threw an explosive device from the intersection near the Sport Center into the US Embassy compound. (1 of 2) — Govt. of Montenegro (@MeGovernment) February 22, 2018

No one else is believed have been hurt in either explosion, and there is no major damage to the embassy itself, which is located in Montenegro’s capital city of Podgorica.

The State Department has confirmed the attack, with spokeswoman Heather Nauert saying on Twitter that the embassy was “conducting an internal review to confirm the safety of all staff.”

.@USEmbassyMNE confirms there was a small explosion near the U.S. Embassy compound at approximately midnight local time on February 22. The Embassy is currently conducting an internal review to confirm the safety of all staff. — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) February 22, 2018

On its website, the embassy warned U.S. citizens in the area of “an active security situation,” and told them to stay away from the embassy building for the time being. On Thursday, the embassy was closed for issuing visas.

In the aftermath of the explosion, the area surrounding the building was sealed off, and police officers armed with submachine guns were deployed to the surrounding streets, according to the AP.

Jaukovic, who allegedly carried out the attack using what local government officials believe was a hand grenade, was reportedly an ex-soldier in the Yugoslav Army who had been decorated for his service by former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic after NATO bombed Serbia and Montenegro in 1999.

According to his Facebook profile, the attacker lived in Podgorica, though he was born in the Serbian town of Kraljevo.

Montenegro has only been an independent state since 2006. Prior to that, it was part of Yugoslavia, before becoming part of the combined nation of Serbia and Montenegro.

The country joined NATO in May 2017, but that move was opposed by many in the country who protest Montenegro’s seemingly pro-Western stance.

However, officials have not yet revealed what the motive for the attack on the U.S. Embassy was.

In a statement, Montenegro’s government condemned the attack, and said that its interior minister and director of the police directorate had visited the site of the bombing.

We condemn in strongest terms attack on @USEmbassyMNE. Safety and security of Mission personnel are not violated. This will not and cannot undermine the high level of safety and security of diplomatic missions or overall security situation in #Montenegro. https://t.co/mqFDDqbjMU — Govt. of Montenegro (@MeGovernment) February 22, 2018

“The Ministry of the Interior and the Government of Montenegro condemn in the strongest terms the attack on the U.S. Embassy and express their regret at this event,” the statement read.

“All competent authorities undertake measures and actions to clarify this case and to ensure full security and safety of the Mission personnel of the U.S. Embassy.”

