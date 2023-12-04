Man Who Firebombed Pro-Life Office Busted at Airport, Had a Haunting Item in His Possession
Ironically, it appears that law enforcement has done a marvelous job of tracking down the perpetrator of a crime the regime surreptitiously supports.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, 29-year-old Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury pleaded guilty Friday to the May 2022 firebombing of a pro-life headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin.
When authorities arrested him at Boston’s Logan International Airport on March 28, Roychowdhury had in his possession a one-way ticket to Guatemala City, Guatemala. He was apprehended on the date of his flight’s scheduled departure.
On the outside of the firebombed Wisconsin Family Action headquarters on May 8, 2022, law enforcement found an ominous spray-painted message: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”
pic.twitter.com/6Wfnyeh9hQ
At that time, the U.S. Supreme Court had not yet overturned Roe v. Wade, but word of the justices’ imminent decision had leaked to the public.
Leading Democrats and the establishment media promptly lost their minds.
Within days, protesters descended on justices’ private homes, and the Biden White House gave those protests implicit endorsement.
The regime, therefore, made it clear that a pro-life decision warranted outrage.
Regimes, of course, do not include merely the holders of high offices. They include powerful people from across various institutions. Those people push narratives that convey what the regime wants.
Narratives, in turn, produce an atmosphere of expectation. People say and do things, knowingly or otherwise, based on that atmosphere, which everyone seems to understand. It creeps into the language of officials at all levels.
Consider, for instance, the words of Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes after the firebombing.
“The Madison Police Department understands members of our community are feeling deep emotions due to the recent news involving the United States Supreme Court,” Barnes said. “Early Sunday morning, our team began investigating a suspicious fire inside an office building on the city’s north side. It appears a specific non-profit that supports anti-abortion measures was targeted.”
“Our department has and continues to support people being able to speak freely and openly about their beliefs. But we feel that any acts of violence, including the destruction of property, do not aid in any cause,” the police chief added.
After a firebombing, who receives coddling on account of “deep emotions”? Who hears public instructions on activities that do or do not “aid in any cause”?
The answer, of course, is those whose outrage the regime sanctions.
In Roychowdhury’s case, at least, law enforcement officials appear to have gone to great lengths to ensure successful identification and arrest.
According to the DOJ news release, for instance, local police watched Roychowdhury dump food into a public trash can and then retrieved the food to acquire DNA evidence.
Indeed, the investigation of the firebombing involved not only local police but also state and federal officials.
Now, we should watch on Feb. 14 to see what kind of sentence Roychowdhury receives. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years.
Mercifully, Roychowdhury did not kill anyone. He only destroyed property and maybe terrorized a few people whom the police chief did not bother consoling.
Thus, when he goes to prison, he will carry the regime’s quiet gratitude with him.
