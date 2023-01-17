Op-Ed: MLK's Dream of Unity in a Country Tortured by Critical Race Theory

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 18, 2020, the 1776 Commission released its report in preparation for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The commission was established by President Donald Trump to respond to the false narrative perpetuated by The New York Times’ 1619 Project.

According to the 1619 Project, America has a different birth date — the year when the first enslaved Africans came to America. It suggested racism is in the DNA of America, claiming that our country was birthed in discrimination and that the Revolutionary War was fought to preserve slavery.

Unfortunately, thousands of schools across our great nation adopted this deceitful curriculum that has been criticized by both sides of the political spectrum.

In the documentary film “Truth & Lies in American Education,” Dr. Carol Swain explains that “Dr. Martin Luther King had a vision that we would be judged by the content of our character rather than the color of our skin. And many people wonder, where is he in this critical race theory debate? Well, I have news for you: He has been canceled. Who canceled him? The political left. Because they want us to be judged by the color of our skin, not the content of our character.”

She goes on to say, “The consequences of judging people by the color of their skin rather than the content of our character means that as Americans, we lose the basis of unity as members of one human race. Dr. Martin Luther King’s vision was for us all to come together. We were brothers and sisters, but according to critical race theory, we can never come together as one.”

In this enlightening film about the atrocities happening in America’s classrooms, child psychologist Dr. Gary Thompson says, “African-Americans went through a lot in our American history. Dr. King’s solution was to heal with love. The Marxists are out for revenge. ‘We had to sit in the back of the bus and now it’s your turn as white people.’ How the hell that saves America is beyond me intellectually as a doctor, is beyond me emotionally as a husband to a Caucasian woman, and it is certainly beyond me as the leader of a family of six biracial daughters.”

Several groups are taking positive action to build on King’s commitment to evaluating people based on the content of their character rather than superficial traits like skin color. One of those is Take Charge Minnesota, an impressive nonprofit started by a black husband and wife. They point out the real problem in black families, which is children being born out of wedlock.

In the 1960s, when King was leading the charge to end discrimination, 80 percent of black families were headed by married, two-parent families. Their focus was family, faith and education. What took place thereafter caused devastation to black families as government policies encouraged sex outside of marriage and single parenting. All social sciences agree that children fare better by every measure of well-being when they are born into married, two-parent families. The leading cause of poverty in children is being born out of wedlock.

Take Charge Minnesota is encouraging black families to take charge of their families and their futures and not depend on the government or politicians for their prosperity. I encourage every American to consider this challenge to take charge of their families and future prosperity.

Is critical race theory compatible with King's vision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (2 Votes)

This year, I suggest we reflect on King’s vision for unity and his love for this great country. We need to come together to stamp out the Marxist critical race theory that is causing our country to be more divided than ever before. A house divided against itself will surely fall. If we want this great country that is the envy of all the world to survive, we must eradicate the hate and lies of Marxist theories.

As we honor King’s legacy, remember his words: “We must live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.