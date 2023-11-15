Op-Ed: Christians Who Voted for Abortion

Many believers are still shocked and dismayed. Why did abortion score so many election victories? The answer is clear: Christians voted for abortion. These laws could not have passed without their vote.

Why would anyone who claims to follow Jesus vote to kill babies?

And make no mistake — that is exactly what they did. A fetus is a person — a person whom God watched over while He made him.

Psalm 139:13-15: “You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb. Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous — how well I know it. You watched me as I was being formed in utter seclusion, as I was woven together in the dark of the womb.”

Abortion is murder. It is not a right or a family decision.

Abortionists love to bring up cases of rape, incest or the life of the mother. But these account for less than 1 percent of unwanted pregnancies.

What is the reason for the other 99 percent? And why does a free and prosperous society need to kill so many of its own children? The answer is that Americans are addicted to a lifestyle.

In their heart of hearts, Americans know the abortion epidemic is evil. But addiction makes it a necessary evil. We see necessary evil defined in the movie “A Few Good Men.”

Lt. Kaffee is cross-examining Col. Jessup. Kaffee is trying to trick Jessup into admitting he ordered a “code red” — a violent extrajudicial punishment that killed a soldier named Santiago.

Jessup defends himself as a necessary evil.

“You weep for Santiago, and you curse the Marines. You have that luxury. You have the luxury of not knowing what I know — that Santiago’s death, while tragic, probably saved lives; and my existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, saves lives.

“You don’t want the truth because deep down in places you don’t talk about at parties, you want me on that wall — you need me on that wall.”

Abortion is saying this to carnal Christians: “The death of babies, while tragic, probably saved lives. You don’t want the truth about me. Deep down in places you don’t talk about in church, you need me — you want me.”

The love of the world got into Christians.

1 John 2:15-16: “Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world — the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life — is not of the Father but is of the world.”

Paul predicted these kinds of believers.

2 Timothy 4:3-4: “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers; and they will turn their ears away from the truth, and be turned aside to fables.”

It is the American church’s dirty little secret: Pastors and preachers turned Christians away from the Bible. They created the moral deformity in believers.

It began when pastors wanted new members more than disciples. They omitted controversial verses. Finally, they uncoupled Christians from the Bible. Now we have a generation that is so biblically illiterate that they do not know how to distinguish good from evil.

Spirit-filled preachers were just as bad. They didn’t replace the Bible — they added to it. Personal words from God became equal to Scripture. Prophetic messages replaced doctrine and saying “God told me this” became more common than saying “the Bible says.”

It has been said that if Paul were alive today, the church would be getting a letter. But there is already a letter to American preachers and Christians who not only support abortion but the entire woke agenda. They are today’s Laodicean church.

Revelation 3:15-17: “I know your works, that you are neither cold nor hot. I could wish you were cold or hot. So then, because you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will vomit you out of My mouth. Because you say, ‘I am rich, have become wealthy, and have need of nothing’ — and do not know that you are wretched, miserable, poor, blind, and naked.”

On the other hand is the remnant who are like the church of Philadelphia. Revelation 3:8: “I know your works. See, I have set before you an open door, and no one can shut it; for you have a little strength, have kept My word, and have not denied My name.”

The faithful church is issued a further promise for holding to the Bible. Revelation 3:10: “Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth.”

This brazen time of celebrity preachers, false prophets and morally confused Christians is helping to destroy America. God will not leave them unpunished.

But those who cling to the Word of God and persevere will not only thrive through the storm; they will bring in a massive harvest of souls — and miracles — and can save our nation.

Choose this day which you want: punishment or protection.

Mario Murillo rose from poverty in the Mission District of San Francisco. After being revolutionized by Christ, he felt a call to the University of California, Berkeley.



Sharing his faith on this riot-torn campus seemed beyond impossible. His attempts to communicate were repeatedly rejected, which led him to pray a prayer that would define the rest of his life: "If you called me to this campus, you must help me." The help arrived in stages. It began with words — a way of saying things that was different than what audiences were accustomed to — that seemed to tumble out of his mouth. A small group of students quickly grew to a regular crowd of hundreds.



Then something else happened: Students began to report healings. They would testify that in the name of Jesus, their sickness had vanished. Murillo understood that any report of healing should be verified by doctors. He also steadfastly maintained that the gospel must remain his central theme. Miracles must be regarded as byproducts of preaching the Word of God. Now thousands began to attend his rallies.



His international ministry was launched after a four-day conference in San Jose, California, extended for six months with a total attendance of nearly 250,000 people.



