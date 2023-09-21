Share
Man Who Heard Missing F-35 Crash Goes Viral for Bizarre Interview: 'What in the World Is This?'

 By Richard Moorhead  September 21, 2023 at 5:33am
A South Carolina man is going viral for his colorful account of how an F-35 stealth fighter aircraft near his house.

Randolph White improvised his own sound effects in the interview.

The Williamsburg County resident told a reporter from WCBD-TV in Charleston that he heard the aircraft crash near his home this week.

“I was in the bathroom taking a shave and I heard a screeching … between a screech and a whistle,” the 72-year-old man said.

White went on to improvise a noise that can’t quite be described in words.

“I said, ‘What in the world is this?’ And I heard a ‘boom’! And my whole house shook.”



White said he suspected a meteorite had fallen from space before concluding that an aircraft had been flying “too low.”

He later described seeing helicopters searching the area.

“Choppers keep flying around,” White said. “I said, ‘Well, somebody must have robbed a bank or killed some people or whatever.’ I walked up there and they told me it was about the plane.”

Many on social media appreciated his description of the incident.

The Marine Corps aircraft was missing for a period after its pilot ejected following an aviation mishap over the weekend, according to NBC News.

The service solicited the public’s help in finding the missing stealth fighter, with many perplexed as to how the Marines could lose an $80 million aircraft.

A debris field containing parts from the aircraft was identified on Tuesday.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation