Man Who Heard Missing F-35 Crash Goes Viral for Bizarre Interview: 'What in the World Is This?'

A South Carolina man is going viral for his colorful account of how an F-35 stealth fighter aircraft near his house.

Randolph White improvised his own sound effects in the interview.

The Williamsburg County resident told a reporter from WCBD-TV in Charleston that he heard the aircraft crash near his home this week.

“I was in the bathroom taking a shave and I heard a screeching … between a screech and a whistle,” the 72-year-old man said.

White went on to improvise a noise that can’t quite be described in words.

“I said, ‘What in the world is this?’ And I heard a ‘boom’! And my whole house shook.”







White said he suspected a meteorite had fallen from space before concluding that an aircraft had been flying “too low.”

He later described seeing helicopters searching the area.

“Choppers keep flying around,” White said. “I said, ‘Well, somebody must have robbed a bank or killed some people or whatever.’ I walked up there and they told me it was about the plane.”

Many on social media appreciated his description of the incident.

***MUST SEE TV***

Eyewitness account of the F-35 Crash. I am warning y’all, you ain’t ready for this. I have had about 2 dozen people send me this on Facebook. I am in stitches. Deceased. I have tears in my eyes from laughing so hard. pic.twitter.com/2DImUPpVk9 — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) September 20, 2023

I trust this gentleman’s version of events far more than the government’s. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 20, 2023

This is one of the all time greatest interviews known to man. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) September 20, 2023

This is now my favorite human — Jack Sheppard (@shepwes) September 20, 2023

This guy rocks — Brian Uhall (@BrianU50996693) September 20, 2023

The Marine Corps aircraft was missing for a period after its pilot ejected following an aviation mishap over the weekend, according to NBC News.

We’re working with @MCASBeaufortSC to locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap this afternoon. The pilot ejected safely. If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 17, 2023

The service solicited the public’s help in finding the missing stealth fighter, with many perplexed as to how the Marines could lose an $80 million aircraft.

Now that I got that out of the way. How in the hell do you lose an F-35? How is there not a tracking device and we’re asking the public to what, find a jet and turn it in? — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) September 18, 2023

A debris field containing parts from the aircraft was identified on Tuesday.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

