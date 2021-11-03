Share
Commentary
Glenn Youngkin speaks at a campaign rally on Monday in Leesburg, Virginia. Sen. Joe Manchin, left, speaks on Capitol Hill on Monday in Washington, D.C. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, right, speaks during a Senate Committee on Finance hearing on Oct. 19 in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Glenn Youngkin speaks at a campaign rally on Monday in Leesburg, Virginia. Sen. Joe Manchin, left, speaks on Capitol Hill on Monday in Washington, D.C. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, right, speaks during a Senate Committee on Finance hearing on Oct. 19 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images; Pete Marovich / Getty Images; Rod Lamkey - Pool / Getty Images)

Manchin, Sinema Under Attack for Election Upsets as Republicans Win Big, Dems Begin Pointing Fingers

 By Kipp Jones  November 3, 2021 at 4:02pm
Share

A stunning evening of off-year election victories for Republicans has far-left Democrats fuming at the usual suspects: Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

The GOP swept the highest offices in Virginia and flipped a Texas state House seat in a district that President Joe Biden won by 14 points in 2020. New Jersey Republicans also did unexpectedly well in races that left Democrats reeling.

But rather than take Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Terry McAuliffe in Virginia for what it was — a rejection of bad ideas — Twitter’s blue checkmarks blamed two moderate Democrats for opposing trillions in spending on Biden’s radical agenda.

Just look at the vitriol directed at the only two rational Democrats in the Senate:

Trending:
Buttigieg Floats Expansion of No-Fly List: It Won't Be Just Terrorists After This

How is it that Democrats always seem to take the opposite of the message sent to them by voters? Last night’s results were a repudiation of the Democratic Party — with the possible exception of Manchin and Sinema.

As Democrats conduct their reactionary autopsies of elections that saw their party expelled from power in Virginia, they’re blaming all the wrong people.

Related:
Democrats' Tiki Torch Stunt Backfires, McAuliffe in Big Trouble on Election Day

They ought to direct their ire at Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the far-left wing of the party that attempted to throw away the future of another generation of Americans.

Of course, we know Democrats generally are incapable of honestly assessing themselves and what they’ve done to working Americans. They’ve taxed the poor through inflation, they’ve forced people to take vaccines they don’t want and they’ve resorted to gaslighting everyone who isn’t happy about all of that and more.

Instead of moving to the middle ahead of the 2022 midterms, the party will no doubt double down on identity politics, weaponizing government agencies and pushing trillions in unnecessary spending. They will force all of this on the people who made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that they don’t want their country made over by the radical left.

Manchin and Sinema are convenient scapegoats for those who can’t fathom the woke-lash from voters.

Just wait until people get to the polls next year. If the events of the last 24 hours are any indication of what’s coming, Democrats are in for a shellacking.

It won’t be because Democrats couldn’t advance bills to expand the welfare state.

It will be because the party has threatened Americans’ individual rights through vaccine mandates, willfully left the southern border wide open, and attacked parents who don’t want their children indoctrinated in the left’s woke orthodoxy.

The only winners in the Democratic Party following Tuesday’s election are Manchin and Sinema, who right now look like outsiders unaffected by their party’s dysfunction.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Manchin, Sinema Under Attack for Election Upsets as Republicans Win Big, Dems Begin Pointing Fingers
McDonald's CEO Under Fire for This Supposedly 'Racist' Text Message to Chicago Mayor
Conservative Truck Driver with No Political Experience Nears Shock Victory Over Democratic Senate President
Red Wave: Republican Flips Texas House Seat in District Where Biden Won by 14 Points
Dr. Drew: I 'Can't Trust' Fauci Because Top Doc Wasn't Transparent About Connections to Wuhan Lab
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.