Marine Corps Veteran Breaks Down His Foiling of a Robbery at an Arizona Gas Station

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona gas station by grabbing his gun says he was “doing what needed to be done.”

James Kilcer said he was talking to the clerk on Wednesday when the gun-wielding suspect entered the store with two companions.

“It was definitely not what I was expecting, but you always have to be ready for that kind of stuff,” Kilcer told the Yuma Sun.

“THE SITUATION HAD TO BE DEALT WITH, AND THERE WAS ONLY ONE WAY…” Talked to James Kilcer earlier tonight.

As you can imagine, the Marine veteran normally carries a gun, but was unarmed Wednesday due to his job.

That didn’t stop him from taking action. More at 10 on @ABC15. pic.twitter.com/jWtUnFdmfI — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) October 22, 2021

Kilcer said the suspect and his companions were looking at the clerk, not him.

“I scanned them for any other weapons and didn’t see any,” Kilcer said. “I knew he was my guy at that point.”

Kicler sprang at the suspect, grabbed the gun and hit the suspect in the face with a bag of drinks.

Kilcer said he then held the suspect from behind at gunpoint as his two companions ran away.

“I guess I was just in the right place at the right time,’’ Kilcer said. “I was doing what needed to be done.”

The 14-year-old suspect was booked into the county’s Juvenile Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The other two suspects were still being sought.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.