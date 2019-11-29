Marine Deserter Accused of Murder Arrested Following Manhunt

A Marine accused of deserting his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina has been arrested at his mother’s home in Virginia.

Police have alleged that on Nov. 9, Michael Alexander Brown killed Rodney Brown, who was his mother’s boyfriend, at the house where he would later be arrested.

The arrest ended a manhunt that had gone on for more than two weeks, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton Jr. said Brown was arrested Wednesday at his mother’s home in Hardy, Virginia, which is near Roanoke, according to CBS News.

Authorities “received information that had us refocus on the Hardy, Virginia residence,” Brad Sellers, acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Virginia, said.

TRENDING: Fake News Media Said Trump's Golfing When He's Actually in Afghanistan

“We were able to make contact with Mr. Brown this morning and take him into custody without any injury,” he said, NBC News reported.

“This has been an intense manhunt for the past 18 days, covering three states and multiple surrounding jurisdictions. I am thankful this situation has come to a successful closure,” Overton said, according to CNN.

Brown, who had been on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

“I am grateful that he is safe in custody and unharmed, and that law enforcement can now take a deserved break,” his attorney, Deborah Caldwell-Bono, said, according to WSLS.

No motive for the murder has been released, though WSLS reported the accused killer had believed until recently the victim was his father. That could not be confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said Michael Brown had left Camp Lejeune around Oct. 18. No reason was given for his apparent desertion.

UPDATE: Michael Brown, the Marine deserter accused of murder who’s been on the run for weeks, is now on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.https://t.co/Lm5IE3WLTs — WHSVnews (@WHSVnews) November 25, 2019

“We are thankful for the diligent efforts of the FBI, NCIS, US Marshal’s office, and local authorities to apprehend Cpl. Michael Brown,” the Marines said in a statement to WSLS.

RELATED: Man Responding to Screams Rearranges Face of Violent Burglar

“The Marine Corps and 2nd Marine Logistics Group do not tolerate any actions inconsistent with our core values,” the statement read, adding, “2nd Marine Logistics Group is committed to continuing to work with civilian authorities on this matter.”

During the manhunt for Michael Brown, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said he was armed and dangerous, and that he was was seen driving multiple vehicles in the area of Virginia and North Carolina.

The US Marshals Service had offered a reward of $10,000 for information that helped lead to Brown’s arrest.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.