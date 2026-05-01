Marjorie Taylor Greene Says This House Republican Hates Trump and 'Made Fun of Him Constantly'

She may not be in President Donald Trump’s good graces anymore — and vice versa — but it appears former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is still keen on feeding the president some key pieces of intel.

And that could be bad news for some lawmakers whose MAGA bona fides have been called into question.

Speaking on Tucker Carlson’s show Wednesday, Greene covered a wide variety of topics across two hours of discussion.

Given Trump’s frayed relationship with both Carlson and Greene, one could safely assume the president didn’t tune in — but perhaps he should give it a listen, if only for his own edification.

Or, at the very least, Trump should listen to what Greene had to say about Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican from New York.

“There are Republican members of Congress that never had good intentions, ever, ever,” she said, according to Mediaite’s transcript. “And they came into the House of Representatives already completely supported and propped up and funded by this nasty entanglement I’m talking about in Washington, and I watched it with my own eyes when I watched Mike Lawler get elected.”

Perhaps unsurprising given the show she was on, Greene continued her attack on Lawler, noting that he “was heavily supported and funded by the Jewish community there and was heavily being supported by all the Christian Zionists.”

“And I was like, ‘Wow, what is going on with this guy?’ And it turns out he did win his race,” Greene recounted. “It was a narrow victory, but he did win it. And of course, he instantly came into the House of Representatives, completely bought and paid for by all of the establishment donor class that had supported him.”

“He hated Donald Trump, made fun of him constantly, mimicked him, making fun of his voice. He used to attack me, make fun of me, come and find me on the House floor, and make fun of me for supporting Donald Trump, and this was in the four years before Trump got elected as president again in 2024,” she continued.

“And I was just like this guy is literally one of the worst — well, I would say he’s the worst, but really Randy Fine is the worst. But Mike Lawler was unbelievably — I thought he was a Democrat.”

Of note, this is hardly the first time Lawler has been taken to task by his own side of the aisle.

Lawler came under intense scrutiny when he joined a bipartisan group pushing for amnesty for illegal immigrants.

“As the husband of an immigrant who recently became a citizen, I’ve seen firsthand just how broken our immigration system is,” Lawler said at the time. “Both parties have failed to fix the problem for decades and it is going to take both parties working together to solve this.”

“The Dignity Act is a commonsense, bipartisan measure that secures our porous border, creates a process for those already here to pay restitution and integrate into American society, and fixes our legal immigration system so that people who want to come here can do so and can contribute to our society, our economy, and our culture as immigrants have and always will.”

Given Trump’s track record on cracking down on illegal immigration, it should come as little surprise that many MAGA supporters came after Lawler over this matter.

YIKES! Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) just got EXPOSED on Fox News after he failed to defend The DIGNIDAD (Dignity) Act. Lawler: We need to get them out of the shadows Ingraham: you have to stop using cliches with the shadows line. Lawler: Criminal Aliens should 100% be removed from… pic.twitter.com/4tXx2y2gUX — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) April 9, 2026

Interestingly enough, Greene claimed that once Trump won his second election in 2024, she saw Lawler’s anti-Trump sentiments dissipate almost instantly.

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