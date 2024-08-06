Does tech mogul Mark Cuban actually believe this is true?

Or is he trying to convince himself it’s true?

That’s the question many are asking after a polarizing post from the former owner of the Dallas Mavericks having to do with the future of the Democratic Party.

With Tuesday’s big announcement that Harris was enlisting the Democrat governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, as her running mate, everyone had something to say about the pick.

That included Cuban.

On the @tim_walz choice, I think people who don’t like it are missing the lesson of the switch to Harris. She went from worst to first as people got to know her. It’s not a reach to think the same thing will happen with Walz. People are tired of the ideologues and hate… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 6, 2024

“On the [Walz] choice, I think people who don’t like it are missing the lesson of the switch to Harris,” Cuban posted to social media platform X on Tuesday.

“She went from worst to first as people got to know her,” Cuban continued. “It’s not a reach to think the same thing will happen with Walz.

“People are tired of the ideologues and hate from both parties. Walz can sit at the kitchen table and make you feel like you have know [sic] him forever.

“That’s an incredible skill these days.”

Cuban was largely roasted in the comments to his post, with many conservative pundits blasting Walz as a “communist” and “socialist.”

The outspoken “Shark Tank” star was hardly the only one who had a take about Harris choosing Walz as a running mate.

The GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, appeared delighted by the choice.

“THANK YOU!” Trump posted shortly after the Walz pick leaked, clearly thinking that those aforementioned criticisms of the ultra-liberal Minnesota governor being a “communist” or “socialist” will only help his campaign.

While the former president’s facetious thanks are very much in line with his established persona, so, too, is Cuban’s unerring defense of all things Democrat.

In mid-June, Cuban breathlessly defended the mental acuity of President Joe Biden — just days before it was announced that Biden would no longer be running for re-election.

