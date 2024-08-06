In a twofold hypothetical scenario, a statement of this kind could actually threaten to derail Vice President Kamala Harris’ entire 2024 presidential campaign.

If we could assume, first, that Marxist subversives had not spent decades infiltrating and polluting every major American institution, and second, that deep state actors with Marxist instincts will not rig the 2024 election as they rigged the 2020 election, then perhaps Harris’ new progressive running mate, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, would indeed act as an albatross around her neck.

In a 10-second clip posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, Walz blurred the line between progressivism and socialism — and was rightly called out for it.

“Don’t ever shy away from our progressive values. One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness,” Walz said in a clip that had more than 1.3 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s the only nine seconds needed to completely tank Tim Walz in any swing state. He’s an admitted socialist. His words. pic.twitter.com/0335mZxbdo — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 6, 2024

The governor made those comments during a “White Dudes for Harris” fundraising call last week, per RealClear Politics.

“White Dudes for Harris,” huh? Bravo, governor. One always loves to see Democrats honoring their segregationist roots.

Judging by the comments on the 10-second clip, many social media users seemed horrified by Walz conflating socialism with neighborliness.

Will Kamala Harris lose? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Socialism is just neighborliness? That’s an incredibly scary position to have if he gets more power,” one user wrote.

Socialism is just neighborliness? That’s an incredibly scary position to have if he gets more power. — Orwell’s Handmaid ✝️🇺🇸❤️ (@orwellshandmaid) August 6, 2024

“Socialism is not caring for your neighbor, that would be charity. Governments don’t do charity, they take and redestribute. Without big cities and government handouts, these morons would never get elected,” another user wrote.

Socialism is not caring for your neighbor, that would be charity. Governments don’t do charity, they take and redestribute. Without big cities and government handouts, these morons would never get elected. — Joey Meugniot (@realjoeymUS) August 6, 2024

Meanwhile, another user noted the Orwellian undertones in Walz’s “neighborliness” comment.

“Neighborliness doesn’t have to be enforced at gunpoint,” the user wrote.

Neighborliness doesn’t have to be enforced at gunpoint. — Chip White (@Chip_White2) August 6, 2024

The responses on social media, of course, should strike us as heartening.

On the other hand, we must remember that Walz got elected governor of a potential swing state.

Likewise, the days of radically leftist Democratic presidential nominees choosing moderate running mates have long passed. Harris, a San Francisco leftist in her own right, aligns with Walz ideologically.

In fact, the modern Democratic Party has no room for moderates. Marxism, re-branded as wokeness, has conquered all.

Furthermore, Harris’ choice of a running mate who merely amplifies her leftist lunacy while giving her no potential edge in Republican-leaning swing states raises dark questions about overconfidence, i.e. what the powers-that-be might know about the upcoming election that the rest of us do not.

Still, even if we assume a fair election, we cannot assume that voters, especially young voters, will recoil from Walz. After all, if they understood issues, and if progressivism or even socialism bothered them, they would have already rejected Harris.

In short, we may hope that a radical-leftist ticket will doom Democrats’ chances. But we also cannot ignore the evidence of an electorate conditioned by establishment propaganda and desensitized to socialism. After all, when voters choose “social justice” or open borders, they choose Marxism, even if they do not know it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.