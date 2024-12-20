Masks Coming Back in Blue States as Tyrants Hope 'Quad-Demic' Will Scare People Into Submission

Historians and psychologists could spend entire careers trying to explain the phenomenon of petty tyranny.

Whatever its explanation, however, one finds comfort in knowing that many Americans have long since awakened to it.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, petty tyrants in Democrat-dominated states have once again turned to mask mandates, citing fears over what — here it comes — “experts believe” could develop into a “quad-demic” — a “surge of four winter viruses, including Covid and the flu.”

A “quad-demic,” huh? One can already picture the CNN chyron.

RWJBarnabas Health, the largest hospital system in New Jersey, brought back its mask requirement earlier this week.

Several San Francisco Bay Area counties did likewise, extending them through April 2025.

Meanwhile, New York state hospitals have not reimposed mandates, but they have recommended masking indoors. New York City health officials recommended the same for those who use public transit.

Nonetheless, good news abounds.

For instance, according to Dr. Marc Lashley of Long Island, fewer patients have opted for the flu vaccine.

“I’m very concerned that the flu vaccine rate has dropped. It’s really plummeted,” Lashley said.

Could it be that the establishment’s relentless propaganda regarding the COVID “vaccine” backfired, and Americans have awakened to the lies?

Perhaps the flu vaccine, in particular, does more good than harm. It might. But the scientific and medical establishment so thoroughly beclowned itself during the COVID scare that it lost many Americans’ trust.

Moreover, does any honest person actually believe that masks worked? Can we recall with anything other than shame and outrage the absurd spectacle of masked patrons entering restaurants, removing their masks to eat and then putting them back on before leaving? Why did we go along with that?

Indeed, the diabolical Anthony Fauci has already admitted that the six-foot social distancing rule had no scientific basis.

Fortunately, many Americans can now spot the trap from a mile away and have resolved to never again comply.

Earlier this week, for instance, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California — one of the most notorious and hypocritical of the COVID-era tyrants — had the audacity to declare a “State of Emergency” due to “bird flu.”

Many prominent supporters of President-elect Donald Trump on social media platform X immediately called out the California governor.

Libs of TikTok, an account with more than 3.8 million followers, called it “COVID all over again.”

JUST IN: Governor Gavin Newsom just issued a state of emergency in California in response to concerns over bird flu reports. Newsom stated that he will “take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus” It’s COVID all over again. pic.twitter.com/iQSVaslvnB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 18, 2024

“Get ready for another plandemic,” investigative journalist Laura Loomer wrote.

Here we go! Get ready for another plandemic. California Gov. Gavin Newsom just declared a state of emergency over H5N1 bird flu. pic.twitter.com/bCTHgWbDrj — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 18, 2024

Liz Churchill, who regularly posts material critical of software monopolist, vaccine enthusiast and phony health expert Bill Gates, shared a 2020 photo of the maskless hypocrite Newsom enjoying himself at a restaurant.

This was Gavin Newsome during the last ‘Pandemic’ as his state was locked down. Today, Newsome has declared another ‘Health Emergency’ for ‘Bird Flu’. DO NOT COMPLY. pic.twitter.com/mfOTEhTZY9 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) December 18, 2024

In other words, whether it be masks, vaccines or general states of “emergency,” we are onto them. And we will not comply.

