Trump Gives Crushing Assessment of Liz Cheney's Potential Trouble with the FBI

President-elect Donald Trump reacted on Wednesday to a new House report issuing criminal recommendations against former Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, for her role in the investigation into Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump said on Truth Social that the interim report from the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, which concluded that Cheney should be investigated for possible criminal witness tampering, indicates that “numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, and these violations should be investigated by the FBI.”

He added, “Liz Cheney could be in a lot of trouble based on the evidence obtained by the subcommittee.”

In other words, the incoming commander-in-chief now knows in no uncertain terms that one of his political adversaries is in quite a bind.

He also thanked Georgia GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who chairs the committee, for a “job well done.”

The report from Loudermilk into the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion into the U.S. Capitol was released Tuesday.

The two-year House investigation asserted that Cheney “tampered with at least one witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, by secretly communicating with Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge.”

Hutchinson, a former White House aide, allegedly “falsely claimed to have drafted a handwritten note for President Trump on January 6” and made other sensational claims, per a summary of the report on the committee’s website.

“The FBI must immediately review the testimony given by Hutchinson in this interview to determine if she also lied in her FBI interview, and, if so, the role former Representative Cheney played in instigating Hutchinson to radically change her testimony,” the report recommended.

The release further noted that “Cassidy Hutchinson’s most outrageous claims lacked any evidence,” and that the Jan. 6 Select Committee assembled by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “had knowledge that her claims were false when they publicly promoted her.”

Trump confirmed in his Truth Social post that he is paying attention not only to the continued political aftermath of Jan. 6 before he takes office, but also to the developments surrounding those who tried waging more lawfare against him for his purported role in the incident.

Cheney was, after all, the vice chair of the committee assembled by Pelosi, and her preferences on how to deal with those events were unmistakable.

“No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again,” Cheney wrote in the final report for the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

“Prosecutors are considering the implications of the conduct we describe in this report,” she added. “As are voters.”

Trump undoubtedly recalls that Cheney had no hesitation implying he should be charged.

Now that the tables are turned and the balance of power is shifted, Trump is making that clear to the American people.

