Massive Industrial Fire Spews Toxic Smoke Into Sky, Thousands of Residents Evacuated

 By George C. Upper III  April 12, 2023 at 8:57am
An industrial fire forced some residents of Richmond, Indiana, to evacuate their homes Tuesday to avoid exposure to “definitely toxic” smoke.

Richmond Mayor Dave Snow said the fire broke out in a building that once manufactured lawn mowers but has been used to store plastics and other materials for eventual recycling, WXIN reported.

Residents within a half mile of the facility were urged to evacuate to shelters at Bethesda Ministries or Oak Park Pentecostal Church that were being manned by Red Cross and other volunteers.

The fire was expected to burn “for a few days,” Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones said at the scene.

Richmond Fire Chief Tim Brown said the facility’s owner had previously been cited for the unsafe storage of plastics at the location.

Should residents sue the owner of the property where the fire happened?

“He has been warned several times,” Brown said. “I don’t know when exactly that was, but we were aware of the situation we were dealing with.”

“It is very frustrating for all of us,” he added. “The battalion chief on today was very frustrated when he pulled up because we knew it wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when this was going to happen.”

He described the 175,000-square-foot facility as “massive” and “filled wall to wall” with “unknown types of plastics.”

“The smoke is definitely toxic,” Jones, the fire marshal, told WXIN. “This fire is going to burn for a few days.”

Wayne County Emergency Management Agency told the outlet that about 2,000 people had evacuated the area by 9:00 Tuesday night.

Residents downwind of the fire but further than a half mile away from its source were urged to bring pets indoors and shelter in place.

WXIN reported no serious injuries from the fire, but Snow said fire departments from nearby communities had been called on for assistance. Representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management were also reportedly on the scene.

