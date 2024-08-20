Share
News

Massive Sculpture of Monkey-Headed God Raised Over US City: At 90 Feet Tall, It's the Third-Tallest Statue in America

 By Jared Harris  August 20, 2024 at 1:42pm
Share

A massive new statue has been unveiled in the United States, with the gargantuan construct not honoring a famous American or historical figure but rather a polytheistic group’s god with the head of a monkey.

The “Statue of Union” was inaugurated Aug. 18 at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Hindu Temple in Sugar Land, Texas.

It depicts the Hindu god Lord Hanuman, one of the religion’s countless deities. Hanuman, a god of strength, devotion and selfless service, is most often depicted with the head and tail of a monkey.

The monument stands exactly 89.7 feet tall, making it the third-tallest statue in the United States, according to the “Statue of Union” website.

World Atlas data backs up this claim, showing only New York City’s Statue of Liberty and the Hallendale Beach, Florida “Pegasus and Dragon” to be taller works.

Trending:
Bomb Threats at the DNC? Alarming Allegations Surround Democrats' Convention as Situation Heats Up

Plans to build the statue were initially revealed to the public in August 2023.

The statue is a “vision” of Swami Chinna Jeeyar, a Hindu religious leader and ascetic. The Sugar Land statue is one of many swamis from his sect have seen built.

A video shows the scale of the statue as seen from its base.

Earlier this year, while the statue was still under construction, the Houston-area Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple found itself embroiled in controversy and thrown into a massive legal battle.

In a lawsuit filed April 1, Fort Bend County resident Vijay Cheruvu claimed his 11-year-old son was branded on the shoulders by the temple in the course of a fervent religious ceremony. He seeks more than $1 million in damages.

The boy was allegedly branded while attending the ceremony with his mother and without Cheruvu’s knowledge. The mother was allegedly branded by the temple in August 2023.

Images obtained by Houston Public Media show two symbols burned onto the boy’s shoulders, one appearing to be a shell-like symbol and the other an image of a Hindu god.

“This is happening basically in our backyard over here, so that’s the reason we filed the lawsuit,” Cheruvu’s attorney Brant Stogner told HPM.

Related:
Gunfight Breaks Out as San Antonio-Lackland Air Force Base Gate Guards Return Fire on Multiple Shooters Trying to Gain Entry

“We want to make sure our community is aware of this and want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anybody else, anybody else’s child or any child at all.”

Stogner says that nearly 100 adults and at least three children were branded in the April ceremony. He said Cheruvu’s son was left “extremely confused” and “extremely traumatized” by the incident.

Would you protest if a similar statue was being built in your area?

“They knew what they did was very wrong because they told me to keep it secret from everyone else,” the 11-year-old said in a news conference after the suit was filed, according to NBC News. “But I had to tell my Dad when the pain got worse and it became infected.”

“It hurted so much that I almost cried.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Massive Sculpture of Monkey-Headed God Raised Over US City: At 90 Feet Tall, It's the Third-Tallest Statue in America
China Gets Sobering Message: The Ship It Just Put a Hole in Is Covered by US Mutual Defense Treaty
Dad Casts Out a Worm on 3-Year-Old Daughter's Pink Fishing Rod, Breaks Two State Records With His Catch
Watch: Robber Made to Regret It as 8-Year-Old Girl Enters the Picture with a Baseball Bat
Iconic US Landmark Collapses Hours After Haunting Video Is Taken
See more...

Conversation