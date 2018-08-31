SECTIONS
Mattis Authorizes National Guard Troops To Stay on the Border for Another Year

Members of the Arizona National Guard at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.Caitlin O'Hara / AFP / Getty ImagesMembers of the Arizona National Guard at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. (Caitlin O'Hara / AFP / Getty Images)

By Will Racke
at 10:46am
Defense Secretary James Mattis has authorized the National Guard troops deployed to the southwest border to stay there for another year, the Pentagon confirmed Friday.

Mattis granted a 12-month extension of the current deployment order, which authorizes up to 4,000 guardsmen to support Customs and Border Protection agents until Sept. 30, which is the end of the current fiscal year.

The extension permits the same deployment through Sept. 30, 2019, Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Jamie Davis told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“It’s the same mission, the same set up,” Davis said.

The border deployment, dubbed Operation Guardian Support, kicked off April 13 in response to President Donald Trump’s call to use the military to guard against rising illegal immigration. A joint operation with the Department of Homeland Security, the mission aims to provide surveillance and logistical support to border agents, freeing them up to interdict drug and human smuggling.

TRENDING: NY Governor Calls ICE Agents 'Thugs,' Gets Reality Check from Former ICE Director

Today, there are roughly 2,200 National Guard soldiers deployed to the four states along the southwest border, Davis said.

There are 1,145 soldiers in Texas, 115 in New Mexico, 580 in Arizona and 360 in California.

The border states are contributing the majority of the guardsmen deployed with Guardian Support, while several other states are providing aviation assets.

Other states participating in the mission as of June were Missouri, Indiana, Maine, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida, Stars and Stripes reported.

It remains unclear how the Pentagon will fund a border deployment in the next fiscal year.

For the current deployment, Congress has granted reprogramming requests that allow the Pentagon to shift hundreds of millions of dollars from the Army’s general account to its personnel account for the National Guard.

The same funding mechanism is expected to be used in FY2019, Davis said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

