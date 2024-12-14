Mayor Michael Melham ordered first responders to wear HAZMAT suits and to call the bomb squad should one of the mysterious drones drop from the New Jersey sky.

Since the week before Thanksgiving, residents across several New Jersey counties have reported sightings of mysterious large drones hovering in the night, according to the Bergen Record.

Mayor Melham, of Belleville, New Jersey, shared his instructions during a segment of Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus” on Friday.

Melham said the Office of Emergency Management had briefed him just prior to his interview with Harris Faulkner.

“We now have guidance coming from the state, and the guidance does say two different things,” Melham said. “First of all, if there is a downed drone in our vicinity, we are immediately to call the bomb squad of our county.”

“And second, our fire department has been instructed to make sure they wear hazmat suits,” he said.

Earlier on @FaulknerFocus, Belleville NJ Mayor Michael Melham: Wait until you hear what we have been instructed to do if one of these large drones lands or hits the ground… #drones pic.twitter.com/cMuYaL2HJb — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) December 13, 2024

Faulkner asked Melham if a fallen drone would be treated as an attack on the homeland.

“That is correct, because they’re not quite sure if there’s a payload or not, and that’s what we were told during our briefing on Wednesday,” Melham said, referring to an “unprecedented briefing” that 200 state mayors attended earlier that week.

How are dozens of SUV-sized drones flying over New Jersey on a nightly basis and nobody in our government knows where they’re coming from or what they’re doing? FBI, Congress, local officials – all baffled. And no one is even talking about it? WHAT?!pic.twitter.com/7ldNDqF94Y — The Kevin Harlan Effect (@KevHarlanEffect) December 11, 2024

Melham, who has seen the drones himself, discussed several other issues with Faulkner, including the federal government’s lack of response to the aerial threat.

“We’re being told that people in New Jersey must be crazy, that they’re only seeing small aircraft, and that’s just not the case,” Melham said. “If you’re on the ground in New Jersey, my residents are concerned, and they’re quite alarmed because they have no idea what’s hovering over their houses.”

I’ve never seen a more full of shit press conference.. The American public and especially the people of New Jersey deserve answers on what’s operating above their homes without identification and w/ impunity. Stop gaslighting us and tell the truth…#drones #UAPs #Ufox pic.twitter.com/PWRjlM2Ite — UAP Reporting Center (@UAPReportingCnt) December 13, 2024

🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas States There’s Nothing They Can Do About the New Jersey Drones pic.twitter.com/QerRG5b3Mq — 🇺🇸𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇🇺🇸 (@pr0ud_americans) December 14, 2024

Melham said that he was advised at the Wednesday briefing to instruct residents not to shoot down the drones.

“These drones are hovering over our critical infrastructure. Now, that’s interesting because they’re not doing any harm, they’re just hovering over them. We’re also told that there’s no credible threat.

“When you start putting things together that they’re telling us: Critical infrastructure, no credible threat, they’re unwilling to shoot them down, they’re unwilling to do a temporary ban — and we can see them, that they have lights on them, so, something’s not adding up here.

“And, it sounds like it might very well be our highest level of government. It might be government assets that are being deployed as a counter measure,” Melham said.

