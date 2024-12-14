Former Governor Posts Footage of 'Dozens of Drones' Over His House, Demands 'Answers and Action Now'

A former governor of Maryland has lambasted the federal government’s state of denial over reports of drones hovering in the skies of several states.

Since mid-November, New Jersey residents have complained that frequent recurring drone activity had invaded their peace of mind. Connecticut residents have also said they are spooked by whatever is going on in the sky with unprecedented drone sightings.

The rise in sightings and questions was met with a shrug by White House National Security Communications adviser John Kirby, who on Thursday said the sightings pose no harm and that residents are most likely seeing aircraft lights and mistaking them for drones., according to The Hill.

But the concerns are not going away. On Friday, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan publicly joined the citizens who have seen drones and not heard answers.

“Last night, beginning at around 9:45 pm, I personally witnessed (and videoed) what appeared to be dozens of large drones in the sky above my residence in Davidsonville, Maryland (25 miles from our nation’s capital). I observed the activity for approximately 45 minutes,” Hogan wrote in a post on X.

Last night, beginning at around 9:45 pm, I personally witnessed (and videoed) what appeared to be dozens of large drones in the sky above my residence in Davidsonville, Maryland (25 miles from our nation’s capital). I observed the activity for approximately 45 minutes. Like… pic.twitter.com/Ipx8ctLmhs — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 13, 2024



“Like many who have observed these drones, I do not know if this increasing activity over our skies is a threat to public safety or national security. But the public is growing increasingly concerned and frustrated with the complete lack of transparency and the dismissive attitude of the federal government,” he wrote.

Hogan said the current stone wall of denials that anything is unusual is not serving the public.

“The government has the ability to track these from their point of origin but has mounted a negligent response. People are rightfully clamoring for answers, but aren’t getting any. We are being told that neither the White House, the military, the FBI, or Homeland Security have any idea what they are, where they came from, or who has launched or is controlling them — and that they pose no threat,” he wrote.

“That response is entirely unacceptable. I join with the growing bipartisan chorus of leaders demanding that the federal government immediately address this issue.

“The American people deserve answers and action now,” he concluded.

Swarming drones leaving nothing but questions behind them is nothing new along the Eastern Seaboard.

Late last year, for 17 consecutive evenings, drones buzzed about over Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly witnessed one swarm and estimated the drones in question were 20 feet long and moving faster than 100 miles an hour, at an altitude of between 3,000 and 4,000 feet. After passing Langley, the drones headed toward Naval Station Norfolk.

