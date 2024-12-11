Alert: Rep. Mace Attacked, Injured by 'Pro-Trans Man' at US Capitol, Will Need Medical Apparatus to Recover - Allegation

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, who introduced a bill requiring members of Congress to use the bathroom that aligns with their assigned gender, was assaulted by a pro-transgender activist Tuesday evening, according to reports from ABC News and Mace’s own social media accounts.

Capitol Police arrested suspect James McIntyre, 33, after an incident shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

According to ABC News, “McIntyre entered the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill, which was open to the public at the time.

“Officials said McIntyre went through security screening prior to entering the Congressional building.”

ABC did not report a motive for the attack or the details of what McIntyre allegedly did to the South Carolina representative.

However, it comes several weeks after Mace introduced a bill that would bar female-identifying men from women’s restrooms.

The move came after Rep.-elect Sarah McBride won his race in Delaware, becoming the first transgender-identifying member of Congress.

“Sarah McBride doesn’t get a say. I mean, this is a biological man,” she said at the time she introduced the resolution, adding McBride “does not belong in women’s spaces, women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, period, full stop.”

“This is a biological man trying to force himself into women’s spaces, and I’m not going to tolerate it,” she continued.

Should federal charges be filed against Mace’s attacker? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I’m the first woman to graduate from the Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina. If some guy in a skirt came by and said, ‘No, that’s my achievement.’ I’m going to be there and standing in the way and saying, ‘Hell no.’ I’m not going to allow men to erase women or women’s rights.”

While the motive wasn’t identified by ABC News, they did note Mace’s resolution to bar men from women’s bathrooms at the Capitol — and, on X, Mace said that attacker had accosted her over her stance on transgenderism.

“I was physically accosted tonight on Capitol grounds over my fight to protect women,” she wrote in a post at 7:40 p.m. Eastern.

“Capitol police have arrested him. All the violence and threats keep proving our point. Women deserve to be safe. Your threats will not stop my fight for women! #HoldTheLine,” she added.

I was physically accosted tonight on Capitol grounds over my fight to protect women. Capitol police have arrested him. All the violence and threats keep proving our point. Women deserve to be safe. Your threats will not stop my fight for women!#HoldTheLine — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 11, 2024

A little over an hour later, she said that she would require a wrist brace but was otherwise fine.

“I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-tr*ns man. One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine,” she wrote.

“The Capitol police arrested the guy,” she continued. “Your tr*ns violence and threats on my life will only make me double down. FAFO,” she added, an acronym for “f*** around and find out.”

I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-tr*ns man. One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine. The Capitol police arrested the guy. Your tr*ns violence and threats on my life will only make me double down. FAFO. #HoldTheLine — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) December 11, 2024

Mace had previously warned that she was the target of threats against her because of the resolution she introduced.

“On social media, men are threatening to bash my head in,” she said in a November commentary piece for the U.K. Daily Mail. “One of these anonymous harassers went so far as to imagine attacking me in a bathroom.”

In the piece, she said that she was “a survivor of rape and domestic violence, and I still live with PTSD from these traumatizing experiences.

“My advocacy isn’t political — it’s personal,” she continued. “That is why I took the lead this week in introducing a House resolution to ban biological men from women’s bathrooms, locker rooms and other private spaces in the U.S. Capitol.

“On Wednesday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson announced a policy that ratified my concerns. And like clockwork, the Democrats erupted,” she added.

“But they’re not outraged over the dozens of death threats that I am now receiving. For that, they remain silent. Their anger is directed elsewhere – at me.”

And, if reports are true, that anger came home to roost on Tuesday evening. If reports are true, this means that transgender activists are now responsible for more injuries to members of Congress than those involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

Can’t wait to not hear the media report on that one.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.