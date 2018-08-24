SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

After McCain Family Issues Health News, Army Honors Senator in Opening New HQ in Texas

Eric Gay/AP PhotoSen. John Cornyn speaks speaks during an activation ceremony for the U.S. Army futures Command, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Austin, Texas. The headquarters will be located at the University of Texas Systems Building in Austin. (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

By The Western Journal
at 12:48pm
Print

As Sen. John McCain’s family announced that the ailing veteran is stopping treatment for brain cancer, the Army paid tribute Friday at the opening of a new warfare modernization headquarters in Texas that he played a driving role in creating.

“None of this would be happening without someone who’s not here today, and that’s Sen. John McCain, an American hero,” said Gen. Mark Milley, the Army’s chief of staff.

The activation of the Futures Command in the downtown heart of tech-savvy Austin came just hours after McCain’s family said in a statement that the Senate Armed Services chairman had surpassed expectations for survival but that the progress of the disease and McCain’s age “render their verdict.”

McCain turns 82 next week.

McCain’s condition worsened last fall and the Arizona Republican has been in his home state since December.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

Two members of McCain’s staff attended the ushering in of what the Army says amounts to its most significant restructuring in more than 40 years.

The command is tasked with modernizing everything from combat vehicles to weapons and helping soldiers adapt to emerging threats from powers such as Chine and Russia.

Among the first signature initiatives that should come out of the command in the next few years, Army leaders say, is new optical headwear for soldiers that can display maps or simulate missions.

Milley and other Army leaders described McCain, a former Navy pilot who was held as a prisoner of war in Vietnam for more than five years, as a guiding force in making the command a reality.

Discussions on establishing a Futures Command began about two years ago.

McCain, a long-term survivor of the deadly skin cancer melanoma, underwent surgery in July 2017 to remove a blood clot in his brain after being diagnosed with an aggressive tumor called a glioblastoma.

“I wish he could be here. I know from talking to Gen. Milley that he was key,” said Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

“I know that he would love to be here and be pleased.”

About 500 people are expected to work at the command, most of whom will be civilians.

RELATED: Political World Mourns Tragic John McCain News

The command for now will operate out of the University of Texas System’s new downtown headquarters that is surrounded by nearby startups and tech incubators.

The Army says it wanted to tap into that workforce.

Boston, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Raleigh, North Carolina, were also on the Army’s shortlist of finalists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence; Michael Candelori/Shutterstock.com

April Ryan Demands Sarah Sanders Pay for Her Personal Body Guard

Joe Saunders

Woman speaking on Fox News set

Manafort Juror #0302: Mueller’s Case Was ‘Witch Hunt’

Scott Kelnhofer

operations in Afghanistan from 2016-18YouTube

Army General: Trump’s Complete Reversal of Obama’s Strategy Is Working

Randy DeSoto

Albert H. Teich/Shutterstock.com

Pelosi Reveals Impeachment Stance After Cohen Plea: ‘Has to Spring From Somewhere Else’

Steven Beyer

Mike Pence rushes to help a Congressman's wife up.Mark Knoller / Twitter

Pence Doesn’t Miss a Beat the Moment Congressman’s Wife Trips Coming Off Air Force Two

Chuck Ross

a katz / Shutterstock.com

Cohen Laywer: CNN Got ‘Bombshell’ Report Mixed Up

Terry Ray

Robert Mueller testifiesAlex Wong/ Getty Images

Opinion: How Mueller’s Reign of Terror Can Be Stopped

The Western Journal

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., gestures while speaking at the National Press Club in Washington on Tuesday.AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Warren Tax Docs Show $900k Household Income, Despite Senators Only Making $174k

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.