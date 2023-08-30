Share
McConnell Appears to Suffer Another Scary Health Episode - Camera Keeps Rolling as Aides Step In

 By Joe Saunders  August 30, 2023 at 12:29pm
When Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked a question on Wednesday about whether he plans to run for re-election, his reaction might have been all the answer it needed.

For a full, scary 30 seconds, McConnell froze, his face blank, barely registering he was aware of where he stood.

And though aides stepped in to assist him, the cameras caught it all.

According to Reuters, the incident occurred at a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce event in Covington.

It was the second time this summer that the 81-year-old Republican lawmaker has experienced an apparent health episode in public.

In July, McConnell similarly froze during a news conference in D.C., an incident he tried to brush off afterward.

Wednesday’s video sparked a furious reaction on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The account Forward Blue, dedicated to a “more progressive America for ALL,” called for McConnell’s immediate retirement.

Conservative commentator and activist Robby Starbuck, meanwhile, used the occasion to take a thinly veiled hit at President Joe Biden, another veteran of the Senate who, at 80, is clearly showing his age.

After the spell passed on Wednesday, McConnell took a question about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, according to NBC News. But his demeanor wasn’t exactly reassuring.

The video is below:


McConnell then “brushed off” a question about former President Donald Trump, according to NBC, which noted that McConnell typically refrains from discussing the 45th president.

McConnell won re-election in 2020, with Trump’s endorsement, to his seventh term in the Senate.

He would be up for re-election again in 2026.

