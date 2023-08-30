McConnell Appears to Suffer Another Scary Health Episode - Camera Keeps Rolling as Aides Step In

When Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked a question on Wednesday about whether he plans to run for re-election, his reaction might have been all the answer it needed.

For a full, scary 30 seconds, McConnell froze, his face blank, barely registering he was aware of where he stood.

And though aides stepped in to assist him, the cameras caught it all.

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We’ll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

According to Reuters, the incident occurred at a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce event in Covington.

It was the second time this summer that the 81-year-old Republican lawmaker has experienced an apparent health episode in public.

In July, McConnell similarly froze during a news conference in D.C., an incident he tried to brush off afterward.

Wednesday’s video sparked a furious reaction on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

**BREAKING** Mitch McConnell has another freezing episode when asked about running for re-election in 2026. There need to be term limits, age limits and cognitive assessments for all members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/H99WSsnhP7 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 30, 2023

BREAKING: Mitch McConnell appears to have ANOTHER major medical emergency freezing for almost 30 seconds while speaking to reporters. Mitch McConnell is clearly too old to serve in an effective fashion. McConnell should do the right thing and resign.pic.twitter.com/A6umK3dnwV — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) August 30, 2023

The account Forward Blue, dedicated to a “more progressive America for ALL,” called for McConnell’s immediate retirement.

It’s time for Mitch McConnell to step aside and retire!pic.twitter.com/BO4Efx9zyz — Forward Blue (@forwardbluepac) August 30, 2023

Conservative commentator and activist Robby Starbuck, meanwhile, used the occasion to take a thinly veiled hit at President Joe Biden, another veteran of the Senate who, at 80, is clearly showing his age.

I pray Mitch McConnell is okay but at this stage it’s appropriate for him to step down from leadership to focus on his health. It’s not appropriate for any party leader to be tasked with such a demanding job while their health is in clear decline like this.pic.twitter.com/HjBFVvMqfK — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 30, 2023

After the spell passed on Wednesday, McConnell took a question about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, according to NBC News. But his demeanor wasn’t exactly reassuring.

The video is below:

Here’s more of what we saw at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Government Forum. Hoping Sen. McConnell is able to take some time to rest @WLWT pic.twitter.com/wU91yTIDZk — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023



McConnell then “brushed off” a question about former President Donald Trump, according to NBC, which noted that McConnell typically refrains from discussing the 45th president.

McConnell won re-election in 2020, with Trump’s endorsement, to his seventh term in the Senate.

He would be up for re-election again in 2026.

