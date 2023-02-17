Parler Share
Chris Buescher (17) jumps ahead of Bubba Wallace (23) after a pit stop during the first of two qualifying auto races for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on Thursday.
McDonald's and Wendy's Locked in War of Words Over the Daytona 500

 By The Associated Press  February 16, 2023 at 7:26pm
What’s the beef?

It turns out fast-food burger wars were on the menu in the run-up to the Daytona 500 over, of all things, the paint schemes for cars sponsored by McDonald’s and Wendy’s.

McDonald’s stamped its ubiquitous golden arches logo on the hood of 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota.

Wendy’s countered with a picture of a, well, super-sized beefy cheeseburger with the slogan “The Beef” emblazoned on Noah Gragson’s No. 42 Chevrolet.

Wendy’s CMO Carl Loredo trashed McDonald’s logo selection as if it was a paper bag full of day-old fries.

“We’re proud of Noah Gragson’s No. 42 ‘ The BEEF’ car, and fans have been praising the paint scheme on social all week long,” he told Sports Business Journal. “We can’t say the same goes for our McBland competitors.”

“At Wendy’s, we don’t cut corners,” Loredo added, a reference to the chain’s square burger patties.

McDonald’s wasn’t McLovin’ it.

The salty retort caught the attention of 23XI President Steve Lauletta, who flame-broiled his competitor on Twitter.

“Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder so appreciate your thoughts @carlloredo,” Lauletta wrote. “I can tell you our focus @23XIRacing is on results so pretty happy with our 11th place qualifying result last night…you?”

Gragson was 28th in the Daytona 500 time trials.

Wallace and McDonalds got the edge in the Daytona 500 lineup and will start 15th on Sunday over Gragson and Wendy’s at 22nd for NASCAR’s season-opener.

23XI is co-owned by Michael Jordan, a longtime McDonald’s pitchman.

Wallace weighed in with a GIF of a bemused Gary Payton.

Perhaps the big chill between the companies will continue into Sunday at the Daytona 500. How about a McFlurry or a Frosty for the winner to go with that trophy?

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
