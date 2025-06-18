Meals Sold at Walmart and Kroger Recalled as Deadly Outbreak Is Investigated

Prepared meals sold at Walmart and Kroger have been recalled amid an outbreak of Listeria linked to several chicken fettuccine alfredo products.

FreshRealm said its operations in San Clemente, California, Montezuma, Georgia, and Indianapolis, Indiana, initiated the recall due to fears of contamination by Listeria monocytogenes (Lm), the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced, according to a notice posted by the Department of Agriculture.

All chicken alfredo products made before Tuesday, June 17, are being recalled.

The notice said 32.8-oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with a best-by date 06/27/25 or earlier are being recalled.

Likewise, 12.3 oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” that carry a best-by date 06/26/25 or earlier are being recalled.

The recall includes a product sold at Kroger — 12.5 oz. tray packages containing “HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese” that have a best-by date 06/19/25 or earlier.

The recalled products have establishment numbers “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” on the packaging.

The Listeria outbreak has sickened at least 17 people in 13 states.

Three adult deaths have been linked to the outbreak, as has the loss of an unborn child.

The outbreak began in August 2024, the notice said. The notice said the strain of bacteria that was causing the illness was found in a FreshRealm facility in March.

The notice said consumers who have the recalled items should return them to where they were purchased or throw them out.

“FSIS is sharing what is currently known regarding products associated with the outbreak as the agency continues to work with public health partners to identify whether a specific ingredient in the chicken fettucine alfredo may be the source of this strain of Lm,” the notice said, using an abbreviation for the bacteria.

Listeriosis, the disease caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria, has the greatest effect on older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics,” the notice warned.

“People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that this is not the only current recall linked to Listeria.

Ready-to-eat foods such as sandwiches and protein snacks made by Fresh & Ready Foods LLC that were sold to retail stores, hospitals, hotels, airports and airlines in the states of Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington have been recalled.

Brand names targeted by the recall include Fresh & Ready Foods, City Point Market Fresh Food to Go, and Fresh Take Crave Away. Recalled products have best-by rates in the range of April 22 to May 19. The CDC said 10 people in two states have been taken sick after eating the recalled products.

The CDC also noted that from August 17, 2018, to March 13, 2025, a Listeria outbreak took place across 21 states. Forty-one of 42 people infected were hospitalized, with 14 deaths in these nine states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

Most people sickened were in long-term care facilities or had recently been hospitalized.

Supplement shakes were fingered as the cause of the outbreak, leading to a recall by Lyons Magnus LLC. The CDC said the outbreak has since ended.

