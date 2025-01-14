Meet the Brain Surgeon Who Saved His Street from Fires and Sent Looters Running, Too

In recent years, Americans have learned that most government officials have no interest in helping them.

Thus, in times of crisis, communities must rely on their best and bravest.

In a remarkable profile published on Saturday by the U.K.’s The Telegraph, 62-year-old Los Angeles-based brain surgeon Chester Griffiths explained how he, his son, and his next-door-neighbor fought for days to protect their Malibu homes and the homes of others from the region’s lethal wildfires — and even managed to scare off some cowardly looters in the process.

“I’m a surgeon,” Dr. Griffiths said. “You train, and you prepare, and then when you’re in the thick of it, you rely on your training and your preparedness.”

Remarkably, in between performing brain surgeries and serving as a doctor for the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, Griffiths found time to do the training and make a plan in the event of a wildfire.

The doctor’s 24-year-old son, also named Chester Griffiths, credited his father.

“This has all been, honestly, under the leadership of my dad,” the younger Griffiths said. “He’s been preparing for this for so long. He’s a champion. He has a warrior mentality.”

Clayton Colbert, Dr. Griffiths’s neighbor, served as the third member of the heroic firefighting trio.

“At one point, I started packing up my car, and then I just decided, I’m just not gonna let my house burn down, no matter what,” Colbert said.

“Without a doubt, if we weren’t here, none of our houses would be. There’s not even a 1 percent chance,” he added.

Colbert described the 80 mph winds as “unbelievable” and the scene produced by raining fire as “apocalyptic.”

Meanwhile, Colbert had a surprise waiting for two would-be looters who approached on Thursday evening.

“I started screaming at them, and then they ran. Then I went down to my car, and I turned on my car and the lights, and I set my alarm off, so they know that we’re here,” he said. “On top of all that, there’s these people trying to steal from you.”

Indeed, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California has welcomed many people eager to harm. That alone should have residents plenty discouraged.

For Dr. Griffiths, however, the moment required teamwork and resilience.

“We were only able to do this because we’re a tight-knit community,” he said of himself and his neighbors.

He had an escape plan, but he kept it well in the back of his mind.

“Our exit strategy was paddle boards out into the ocean,” the doctor said, adding, however, that the situation left him and his firefighting companions “no time to be scared.”

Incredibly, the trio held off the blaze for four days and five nights.

🔴 Chester Griffiths led his son and his neighbour in a marathon stand-off against flames and criminals under hail of burning debris Read more here 👇https://t.co/ckUQKdLYkj pic.twitter.com/cDmADg1xQg — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 11, 2025

Needless to say, that heroism stands in contrast to the selfishness exhibited by Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

The broader problem, however, goes well beyond those two catastrophically inept elected Democrats.

Indeed, one wonders if the majority of Californians will finally awaken to the fact that governments will not save them — that their taxes amount to confiscation only.

Perhaps an earlier realization of that important truth would have produced a few more Griffiths and Colberts among them.

