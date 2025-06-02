Meet the New 'MAGA' Generation Taking Over Capitol Hill

After the blitz of the 2024 Election, a massive windfall of starry eyed 20-somethings invaded Washington. Now it’s quite common that these interns and congressional aides to rise in the ranks after a huge election win for one party or the other.

This time, Republicans got the job done, so Washington braced for the thousands of young new faces in the political scene. From coast-to-coast, they all flew into Washington.

What does this influx of young ambitious political activists mean? Let’s hear from some of these future leaders themselves.

Young conservative activism has been amassing momentum for quite some time. Organizations like Turning Point, National Youth Leaders of America, Black Republicans of Broward, etc. have been leading the charge.

These movement has specifically focused on maintaining the Republican doctrine in the Trump-Era. Who can blame them for choosing such a focus after the four year marathon of liberal media, policy, brain dead “activism,” and rioting on campuses?

But the young conservatives making up this movement, unlike their cliche archetypal blue haired Democratic peers, have brains. They know where the power is, and they know where to go to advance their career: That Mecca of the West is Washington D.C.

Rising Turning Point Star and Students for Life Chapter Leader Gwyn Andrews, who recently moved to Washington, had this to say on the subject: “Many young people are moving to Washington for internships, political engagement, and networking. From my own experience, living in D.C. means being right at the heart of where decisions are made and movements are born.”

Clearly these leaders-in-waiting have a clear purpose and message. They’re not rioting against Jewish students in college, they’re not virtue signaling every chance they get waiting for an ounce of praise.

They know how to work with the governmental structure to advance their cause. That’s classic American innovation.

MAGA Social Media Star Jonas Viereck, when asked about the swift advancement of careers in Washington, said this: “Totally — I think (political) power will always be inspiring. I think whether they ascend or not depends on the person, one might go the traditional path of a ‘career politician’ and another run on ‘draining the swamp.’”

Jonas certainly had the right idea with this idea. If you come in trying to change things around and drain the swamp, you’ll be met with some resistance if you go to the wrong places.

If you get a job as an aide in DOGE or the SBA you might actually get something done, but if your goal is to work for a Democrat, like Pelosi, you might get fired on the first day.

When living in Washington, you’ve got to be strategic, you’ve got to be couth, and you’ve got to know what to say and when to say it.

Turning Point Weston Activism Hub President Alex Coren, with quite a sizable audience in the social media space, had a bit more of a topical view on the subject of youth migration to Washington.

“If we don’t attempt to conserve our spending, then expect it to be practically impossible for a young family to afford a home, along with being unable to rely on the current global standard, the USD,” Coren said.

“Although I’ve briefly mentioned one issue, one out of a substantial number, it is essential that more young Americans intend to implement a change within the U.S.”

For Coren and millions of other conservative youths who care about the true future of this country, they want true change, and they want true policy.

If they can be entrusted to impact that change by working their way up the Washington ladder, helping implement a cost-cutting Republican agenda, and making sure regular American voices are heard by the government officials, they’ll happily fly into Washington to ensure that change happens.

Not only for their personal careers, mind you, but also for the good of our nation and the sanctity of American culture.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.