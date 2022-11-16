Mega-Donor Abandons Trump Ahead of Potential GOP Primary: If He Wins, They'll Come Crawling Back

A major Republican donor announced Wednesday that he will not support former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Stephen Schwarzman, CEO and co-founder of private equity firm Blackstone, told Axios that he is “defecting” from Trump.

Alongside Schwarzman, Ken Griffin, founder of the Citadel hedge fund and previous supporter of Trump policies, opted to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“America does better when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday,” Schwarzman said. “It is time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders and I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries.”

Trump announced his candidacy for president on Tuesday, but many Republican leaders are waiting before deciding if they will endorse him, according to Politico.

“Absolutely I’m going to be giving strong consideration to him. But I’m going to withhold an endorsement until we see where things go,” South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham told Politico. “I’ll tell you after Georgia.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Politico that "right now we're working towards getting the Congress back." Stephen Schwarzman — chairman, CEO and co-founder of private-equity giant Blackstone — says in a statement that he's defecting from Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential race. He's the second GOP megadonor to come out against Trump in two weeks. https://t.co/AfvSirLi1l — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) November 16, 2022 Recent polls show Trump may not be the frontrunner in the Republican primaries; a YouGov poll conducted following the midterm elections showed that 23 percent of voters preferred DeSantis, while only 20 percent said they preferred Trump. Schwarzman, Griffin and Trump did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's request for comment.

