Megan Rapinoe Back in the Spotlight - And Getting Torched - For Blasting Rule Protecting Women Athletes

Megan Rapinoe might have left the soccer pitch, but she hasn’t lost her knack for putting her foot in her mouth.

The country’s most infamous former soccer player — as well-known for her disgraceful off-field antics as for her accomplishments — has been largely sidelined to the questionable platform of a podcast since her playing days ended.

But she managed to elbow her way back into the spotlight last week by criticizing an International Olympic Committee ruling aimed at protecting women in sports — and got blasted for her trouble.

Now that she’s no longer an international irritant to the American public, Rapinoe hosts a weekly podcast called “A Touch More” with former WNBA player Sue Bird that’s focused on “obsessing over the newest headlines and breaking down the latest games.”

But the most recent episode showcased Rapinoe on a rant against the IOCC’s long-overdue rule that athletes participating in competition for women have to be actual women.

Oddly, a woman whose sole claim to public attention is her ability to play a sport for women against other women has a problem with protections for women.

Megan Rapinoe, a former women’s pro soccer player and far-left activist, says the Olympics’ ban on men invading women’s sports is “really hateful” and thinks biology doesn’t matter. She wants men stealing women’s titles and invading their bathrooms.pic.twitter.com/xeoFP3hSBm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 6, 2026

“They’ve announced a new policy that they’re calling — I can’t even believe that they’re calling it this, because it has nothing to do with protecting women, I feel like two people, who played at the very highest level for every competition that you possibly could, don’t agree with this and never felt like this was an issue at all — ‘The Protection of the Female [Women’s] Category,’” Rapinoe said as Bird nodded in sycophantic agreement.

But that actually was her first lie.

She and Bird, whatever their abilities in women’s sports, did not, in fact, compete “at the very highest level.” If they had, they would have been participating against men on the soccer field and on the basketball court, and neither one of them would have lasted a day.

Pretty bold statements coming from a women’s soccer team member who was beaten by a team of Under-15-year-old boys. https://t.co/PwEFOKeJw8 — Sandman (@SandmanCase) April 6, 2026

The U.S. Women’s National Team once lost a game against 15-and-under boys. It’s painful to even think about women going up against the behemoths that make up the NBA today.

Her second lie was calling the IOCC’s test “invasive.” According to the BMJ, a peer-reviewed publication formerly known as the British Medical Journal, the testing can be conducted via a check swab or blood test. This isn’t exactly a colonoscopy we’re talking about here.

Finally, she lied that the IRCC’s decision was motivated by political pressure from conservatives upset over issues like gay marriage, looking to score some kind of cultural war win. It has nothing to do with fairness, science, or biological realities, she claimed.

“This committee is framing it as based in science, which it’s not,” she said. “This will ultimately just prevent people from competing within the women’s category that they feel like they have an unfair advantage. It’s just really hateful. There’s been so few athletes that are trans or competing as trans, and it’s so blatant on its face.

“It’s a total acquiescence to the Trump administration and to, really, right-wing conservative politics that really is just bringing down so much hate against such a small percentage of people who are just trying to live their life. It’s just horrible, and I’m just sickened by it, really.”

The social media reaction was blistering — predictably, justifiably, and satisfyingly blistering:

You know what is hateful. A woman who made lots of money playing a sport and is now wanting it to be taken over by men, eliminating the opportunities for women. — California Conservative (@J17177957) April 6, 2026

She wouldn’t have made the US team with her own rules. Men would’ve taken the women’s spots on the team. How is she so clueless? — Based SC Guy (@basedSCguy) April 6, 2026

If biology doesn’t matter then why do women’s sports exist at all?? She’s a real deep thinker that one…duh — Steve Caparulo (@jetsman1966) April 6, 2026

And this one hits the nail on the head:

How is it possible to be this stupid? Any normal female athlete KNOWS that anatomically, men have more muscle mass and strength. God did it that way. — WizOzz (@WizOZ10) April 6, 2026



“How is it possible to be this stupid?” the user wrote. “Any normal female athlete KNOWS that anatomically, men have more muscle mass and strength. God did it that way.”

Exactly.

Like every argument involving transgender athletes and sports, Rapinoe’s rant devolves into Alice-in-Wonderland levels of delusion, denying a fact that literally every man and woman in the world, spectator, athlete, or sports commentator, understands: Men are by nature stronger than women.

That doesn’t disparage women. It doesn’t make them inferior, any more than acknowledging that an ox is stronger than a man makes the man inferior to the ox.

The IOC’s new policy, adopted March 26, according to ESPN, is aimed at protecting women’s sports from the trans fakes of the world who can’t cut it in men’s sports but find easier pickings competing against girls.

What it can do, though, is protect women’s sport from the dangerous dishonesty of demagogues peddling lies about physical reality when they’re well out of danger themselves.

They can’t protect women’s sports from the world’s Megan Rapinoes.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.