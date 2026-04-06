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Megan Rapinoe, seen in a March 2025 file photo, conveniently forgot that her team was beat by a team of under-15 boys when she bashed the International Olympic Committee for banning males from women's sports.
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Megan Rapinoe, seen in a March 2025 file photo, conveniently forgot that her team was beat by a team of under-15 boys when she bashed the International Olympic Committee for banning males from women's sports. (Marcus Ingram / Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe Back in the Spotlight - And Getting Torched - For Blasting Rule Protecting Women Athletes

 By Joe Saunders  April 6, 2026 at 2:29pm
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Megan Rapinoe might have left the soccer pitch, but she hasn’t lost her knack for putting her foot in her mouth.

The country’s most infamous former soccer player — as well-known for her disgraceful off-field antics as for her accomplishments — has been largely sidelined to the questionable platform of a podcast since her playing days ended.

But she managed to elbow her way back into the spotlight last week by criticizing an International Olympic Committee ruling aimed at protecting women in sports — and got blasted for her trouble.

Now that she’s no longer an international irritant to the American public, Rapinoe hosts a weekly podcast called “A Touch More” with former WNBA player Sue Bird that’s focused on “obsessing over the newest headlines and breaking down the latest games.”

But the most recent episode showcased Rapinoe on a rant against the IOCC’s long-overdue rule that athletes participating in competition for women have to be actual women.

Oddly, a woman whose sole claim to public attention is her ability to play a sport for women against other women has a problem with protections for women.

“They’ve announced a new policy that they’re calling — I can’t even believe that they’re calling it this, because it has nothing to do with protecting women, I feel like two people, who played at the very highest level for every competition that you possibly could, don’t agree with this and never felt like this was an issue at all — ‘The Protection of the Female [Women’s] Category,’” Rapinoe said as Bird nodded in sycophantic agreement.

But that actually was her first lie.

She and Bird, whatever their abilities in women’s sports, did not, in fact, compete “at the very highest level.” If they had, they would have been participating against men on the soccer field and on the basketball court, and neither one of them would have lasted a day.

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The U.S. Women’s National Team once lost a game against 15-and-under boys. It’s painful to even think about women going up against the behemoths that make up the NBA today.

Her second lie was calling the IOCC’s test “invasive.” According to the BMJ, a peer-reviewed publication formerly known as the British Medical Journal, the testing can be conducted via a check swab or blood test. This isn’t exactly a colonoscopy we’re talking about here.

Finally, she lied that the IRCC’s decision was motivated by political pressure from conservatives upset over issues like gay marriage, looking to score some kind of cultural war win. It has nothing to do with fairness, science, or biological realities, she claimed.

“This committee is framing it as based in science, which it’s not,” she said. “This will ultimately just prevent people from competing within the women’s category that they feel like they have an unfair advantage. It’s just really hateful. There’s been so few athletes that are trans or competing as trans, and it’s so blatant on its face.

“It’s a total acquiescence to the Trump administration and to, really, right-wing conservative politics that really is just bringing down so much hate against such a small percentage of people who are just trying to live their life. It’s just horrible, and I’m just sickened by it, really.”

The social media reaction was blistering — predictably, justifiably, and satisfyingly blistering:

And this one hits the nail on the head:


“How is it possible to be this stupid?” the user wrote. “Any normal female athlete KNOWS that anatomically, men have more muscle mass and strength. God did it that way.”

Exactly.

Like every argument involving transgender athletes and sports, Rapinoe’s rant devolves into Alice-in-Wonderland levels of delusion, denying a fact that literally every man and woman in the world, spectator, athlete, or sports commentator, understands: Men are by nature stronger than women.

That doesn’t disparage women. It doesn’t make them inferior, any more than acknowledging that an ox is stronger than a man makes the man inferior to the ox.

The IOC’s new policy, adopted March 26, according to ESPN, is aimed at protecting women’s sports from the trans fakes of the world who can’t cut it in men’s sports but find easier pickings competing against girls.

What it can do, though, is protect women’s sport from the dangerous dishonesty of demagogues peddling lies about physical reality when they’re well out of danger themselves.

They can’t protect women’s sports from the world’s Megan Rapinoes.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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