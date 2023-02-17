Megan Rapinoe and USWNT Hit New Level of Wokeness with 2 Different Protests Before Game

Members of the U.S. Women’s National Team joined their Canadian opponents on Thursday in a protest before their match in the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Florida.

In the name of “gender equality,” the players huddled up at midfield before kickoff and… just stood there for a while.

Noted activist Megan Rapinoe had no impact on her team’s 2-0 win, as she did not play in the game, but she did up the wokeness level by participating in the protest. She can be seen in the video below:

USWNT join Canada in solidarity as both teams wear purple tape in the name of gender equality. They are also wearing white tape with the words “Defend Trans Joy” as they face off in Orlando for the SheBelieves Cup. pic.twitter.com/kyUflZcbR6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 17, 2023



Ladies on both teams also wore two separate wristbands, one white and one purple.

The white wristband was inscribed with the words “DEFEND TRANS JOY.”

Meanwhile, the purple wristband was worn to protest “pervasive misogyny and unequal treatment,” according to a statement from the USWNT Players Association. The Canadian team also wore purple shirts during warmups that said “Enough is enough,” CNN reported.

I wish I had been watching the predictable sideshow, simply for the opportunity to turn it off.

I actually watched my first full soccer match last year when the U.S. men’s team faced off against Iran in the World Cup.

It was a reluctant act that was motivated by a desire to see my country defeat a team that for me represented the tyranny of evil. The U.S. won 1-0. (The team’s winnings from the match were split evenly with the women’s team. How’s that for “pervasive misogyny and unequal treatment”?)

Ironically, many of Iran’s players had the guts to protest their government during the World Cup by refusing to sing their own national anthem.

That is a regime that actually oppresses women and gays. The U.S. women’s team, by contrast, is protesting phantom inequality and demanding emotional fulfillment for trans people.

This team became a political vehicle for the far-left long ago. It is merely a human banner for progressive virtue-signaling.

It is bad enough that these young women play a sport that Americans, by and large, are not particularly interested in. They make it so much harder for themselves by chasing away potential fans with stunts like this.

