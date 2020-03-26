SECTIONS
Meghan Markle's First Post-Royal Job: Narrating Disney Documentary About Elephants

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex, arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 7, 2020.Simon Dawson / Pool via APBritain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 7, 2020. Meghan has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants. (Simon Dawson / Pool via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 26, 2020 at 9:17am
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants.

Disney announced Thursday that the duchess, who is married to Britain’s Prince Harry, is lending her voice to “Elephant.”

The film is set to be released on April 3 on the Disney+ streaming service.

It’s one of a series of animal- and nature-themed features released to mark Earth Month.

The film follows an elephant family on a 1,000-mile journey across the Kalahari Desert.

“Dolphin Reef” — narrated by actress Natalie Portman — will be released the same day.

Portman’s film follows a dolphin named Echo and his family on an underwater journey, highlighting how creatures must work together to thrive in perfect harmony.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world in January by announcing that they were quitting as senior royals, relinquishing official duties and seeking financial independence.

Since late last year, they have been based on Vancouver Island, and they will officially end royal duties on March 31.

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II married the American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Their ceremony was watched by millions around the world.

The couple later said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
