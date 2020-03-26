Meghan Markle's First Post-Royal Job: Narrating Disney Documentary About Elephants

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants.

Disney announced Thursday that the duchess, who is married to Britain’s Prince Harry, is lending her voice to “Elephant.”

The film is set to be released on April 3 on the Disney+ streaming service.

It’s one of a series of animal- and nature-themed features released to mark Earth Month.

The film follows an elephant family on a 1,000-mile journey across the Kalahari Desert.

“Dolphin Reef” — narrated by actress Natalie Portman — will be released the same day.

Portman’s film follows a dolphin named Echo and his family on an underwater journey, highlighting how creatures must work together to thrive in perfect harmony.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world in January by announcing that they were quitting as senior royals, relinquishing official duties and seeking financial independence.

Since late last year, they have been based on Vancouver Island, and they will officially end royal duties on March 31.

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II married the American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Their ceremony was watched by millions around the world.

The couple later said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

