Mel Gibson speaks at MegaCon Orlando 2025 at Orange County Convention Center on Feb. 7, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.
Mel Gibson speaks at MegaCon Orlando 2025 at Orange County Convention Center on Feb. 7, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

Mel Gibson's 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel Begins Filming in a Matter of Months

 March 30, 2025
Mel Gibson’s “The Resurrection of the Christ” is set to start filming in August.

The film, of course, is a sequel to Gibson’s 2004 movie “The Passion of the Christ,” the largest-grossing independent film of all time, Variety reported on Wednesday.

Cinecittà Studios will handle production at their sprawling new facility in Rome, Italy.

“I can confirm that the next film directed by Mel Gibson, produced by Icon Productions, ‘The Resurrection of Christ,’ will be shot entirely in Cinecittà starting in August, and requires many theaters and stage constructions,” Manuela Cacciamani, the studio’s CEO, said in an interview with Italian news outlet Il Sole 24 Ore.

Like the first film, much of the “The Resurrection of the Christ” will be shot in the Italian town of Matera, along with other rural locations in southern Italy.

It appears Gibson has not yet confirmed the filming start date, and Alan Nierob, Gibson’s publicist, did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

The film will focus on the three days following the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his resurrection, according to IMDb.

In a Jan. 9 interview, Gibson gave podcaster Joe Rogan a glimpse into what the film would likely include.

“I think in order to really tell the story properly, you have to start with the fall of the angels, which means you’re in another place, you’re in another realm. You need to go to Hell. You need to go to Sheol,” Gibson said.

Gibson likened the script to an “acid trip.”

“I’ve never read anything like it,” he told Rogan. “There’s some crazy stuff.”

In that particular interview, Gibson said filming likely would not start until 2026.

“It’s not gonna be easy, and it’s gonna require a lot of planning, and I’m not wholly sure I can pull it off to tell you the truth,” Gibson said. “It’s really super ambitious. But I’ll take a crack at it because that’s what you got to do, right, walk up to the plate, right?”

Gibson was one of the celebrities who lost his home during the Greater Los Angeles wildfires.

“I mean, it’s tragic, it makes you really sad,” Gibson told Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham in an interview. “There are neighbors I have that, looking at them, I felt worse for them than I did for myself. I look at it as a strange mixture of sadness and almost kind of an elation in a sense.”

“I count my blessings. No matter what. These are things. They may or may not be replaceable, but they’re only things. We’re still here, and I just kind of look at it as, almost in a weird kind of way a purification,” he said.

Conversation