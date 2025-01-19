Share
Mel Gibson Gives Joe Rogan Big Look at Upcoming 'The Resurrection of the Christ' Film: 'Start with the Fall of the Angels'

 By Ole Braatelien  January 19, 2025 at 5:00am
Actor Mel Gibson recently gave podcaster Joe Rogan a glimpse into his upcoming film “The Resurrection of the Christ.”

During an interview that aired on Jan. 9, which was more than 2 hours long, the pair covered numerous subjects, one of them being Gibson’s sequel film to his controversial 2004 movie “The Passion of the Christ.”

Gibson said the sequel would begin as an “origin story,” ending with the death of the last apostle.

“I think in order to really tell the story properly, you have to start with the fall of the angels, which means you’re in another place, you’re in another realm. You need to go to Hell. You need to go to Sheol,” Gibson said.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and subjects that may be offensive to some readers.



Although the Bible specifically mentions Satan’s fall from heaven in Luke 10:18 and other verses, the angels’ fall from paradise is implied across numerous verses in the scriptures, according to Got Questions.

The script is co-written by Gibson, his brother, and screenwriter Randall Wallace, and the “Braveheart” actor described it as an “acid trip.”

“I’ve never read anything like it,” he said. “There’s some crazy stuff.”

Gibson said he hopes to start filming in 2026.

“It’s not gonna be easy, and it’s gonna require a lot of planning, and I’m not wholly sure I can pull it off to tell you the truth,” Gibson said. “It’s really super ambitious. But I’ll take a crack at it because that’s what you got to do, right, walk up to the plate, right?”

He also plans to re-cast Jim Caviezel as Jesus again, though with some help from A.I., considering that Caviezel has aged 20 years.

The first film depicted Jesus’s final 12 hours before his crucifixion.

It grossed $370 million in the U.S. and more than $600 million internationally, according to NewsNation.

When Rogan asked Gibson if he believed the death and resurrection of Jesus was a real event, Gibson unashamedly answered yes.

“So, as a child, you learn these things, and you accept them on faith. And I still have that faith, but as I got older, I came to it through intellect, and through reading, and putting things together and accounts. And then, occurrences — like in my own life,” he said.

