Melania Rips 'Very Angry and Obviously Biased' Witness After Barron Attack

First lady Melania Trump lashed out at a Democratic witness testifying as part of the House impeachment inquiry for using Barron Trump as a laugh line during a Wednesday hearing.

Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan had been called by the Democrat-dominated House Judiciary Committee to testify about the constitutional limits of presidential power, according to Fox News.

“Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article Two [of the Constitution] does not give him the power to do anything he wants,” Karlan said.

She then decided the 13-year-old son of President Donald Trump and the first lady was a good punch line.

“The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan said.

The remark brought a titter of laughter that briefly swept the room.

The first lady was not amused.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” Melania Trump tweeted.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also slammed Karlan.

“Classless move by a Democratic ‘witness’. Prof Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline. And what’s worse, it’s met by laughter in the hearing room. What is being done to this country is no laughing matter,” she tweeted.

Classless move by a Democratic “witness”. Prof Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline. And what’s worse, it’s met by laughter in the hearing room. What is being done to this country is no laughing matter. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 4, 2019

Others also said Karlan crossed a line.

@FLOTUS pamela karlan is so consumed w her hateful leftist ideology, that she not only hurt an innocent child in her effort to destroy a president, she exposed her evil, angry heart. #fakeimpeachment — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) December 4, 2019

Hunter Biden is off-limits but Barron Trump is not? https://t.co/k4I8iK7y39 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) December 4, 2019

Later during the hearing, Karlan apologized for mentioning Barron Trump while affirming her hostility to the president.

“I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president’s son. It was wrong of me to do that,” Karlan said. “I wish the president would apologize for the things that he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that.”

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, meanwhile, suggested Karlan’s “little joke” didn’t help her case.

.@RepMattGaetz to Prof. Karlan: “You don’t get to interrupt me on this time! … When you invoke the president son’s name here, when you try to make a little joke out of referencing Barron Trump, that does not lend credibility to your argument. It makes you look mean.” pic.twitter.com/DIgpG5rgSh — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 4, 2019

“That does not lend credibility to your argument. It makes you look mean,” Gaetz said of her original remark.

