Peter Fonda: Rip Barron Trump From Melania’s Arms, Put Him in a Cage with Pedophiles

Actor Peter Fonda posted a profanity-laced tirade against President Donald Trump this week in which he called for a “spontaneous” protest of 90 million Americans and the forced removal of 12-year-old Barron Trump from first lady Melania Trump’s arms.

As Breitbart reported, Fonda had been speaking out forcefully against the Trump administration’s controversial immigration policy prior to posting a widely denounced tweet late Tuesday night.

Using all capital letters, he advocated forming a group to “rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles and see if (his) mother will … stand up against the giant a–hole she is married to.”

Fonda then referenced “90 million people in the streets on the same weekend in the country,” which is the number he cited in a previous tweet as sufficient to “stop” the president’s agenda.

“Wanna stop this f—ing monster? Really wanna stop this giant a–hole?” he tweeted. “90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND! THESE REPUBLICAN A–HOLES ARE ALL IN ON IT! THE CHIEF A–HOLE IS HAPPY WE ARE ALL VERY UPSET. WE HAVE TO GET EVEN MORE ANGRY WITH THESE REPUBLICANS.”

Another tweet, also in all caps, seemed to advocate terrorizing federal agents and their children in the name of protesting Trump’s immigration policy.

“We should hack this system, get the addresses of the (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) agents and surround their homes in protest,” he wrote. “We should find out what schools their children go to and surround their schools in protest. These agents are doing this cuz they want to do it. They like doing this. F—.”

Fonda later clarified that it would not be necessary to kidnap the children of border agents to achieve his goal.

He said protesters “only need to surround their schools and scare the s— out of them and worry the f— out of the agents frm CBE ICE & REGULAR BORDER PATROL AGENTS.”

Continuing in his capitalized theme, he wrote that “we need to scare the f— out of them” and “make their children worry now.”

Though Fonda did receive some support from Twitter users, many others felt his radical rhetoric was beyond the pale, if not illegal.

The Oscar-nominated actor appeared to acknowledge that he was treading on thin ice, claiming in a tweet Wednesday morning that he could not be seen as the organizer of any such mass demonstration.

It’s more than a protest! 90 million people in the streets on the same weekend works. I can’t be the organizer for they’ll arrest me for conspiracy to commit sedition. This must be like a spontaneous event without seeming to be organized by me and we have to make this happen NOW https://t.co/be9IDUN15c — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

“It’s more than a protest!” he wrote. “90 million people in the streets on the same weekend works. I can’t be the organizer for they’ll arrest me for conspiracy to commit sedition. This must be like a spontaneous event without seeming to be organized by me and we have to make this happen NOW.”

