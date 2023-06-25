Sarah Duchess of York is currently recovering after breast cancer surgery that took place last week.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully,” said a representative of the former Sarah Ferguson, who is 63, according to the Independent.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family,” the representative said.

“The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days,” the representative added.

Wishing Sarah Ferguson a speedy recovery 🙏🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/7glMV8DlP8 — Theroyalfamily.wcgcl 👑🇬🇧 (@lovewalesfamily) June 25, 2023

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening,” the representative said.

The surgery took place at the King Edward VII Hospital in London which has treated other members of the royal family, according to the BBC.

The BBC said Sarah was recovering at her Windsor home.

Members of the Royal Family must really have extraordinary strength. Princess Beatrice’s beloved mum, Sarah Ferguson, was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo an operation. Still, she showed up at #RoyalAscot. I couldn’t. I would have died in anticipation and… — Evans E. 🏳️‍🌈⚧ 👨🏿‍🏫 #KingCharles’Angel (@jomilleweb) June 25, 2023



She is expected to further discuss her diagnosis in a Monday podcast called “Tea Talk” which was recorded prior to her surgery.

Sarah is a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, according to the Guardian.

Sarah married Prince Andrew in 1986, the Independent noted. They were separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. They have two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, and lived in the same place — Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Prince Andrew rallying round ex-wife Sarah Ferguson as she recovers from op https://t.co/j3HibkvsZK pic.twitter.com/y4tfiriNji — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) June 25, 2023

Sarah has tried to explain their relationship, according to the Daily Mail.

On a talk show, she nixed the idea of the two remarrying.

“Oh, goodness me, you’re all fairytale, you’ve all got your wands out. Andrew and I remain steadfast, in the past we’ve been co-parenting and now we’re co-grandparenting,” she said.

The Mail quoted a source it did not name who it said was close to Andrew as saying, “Theirs is not a great passionate romance — they have separate bedrooms at Royal Lodge — but it’s more about the deepest form of friendship. It’s a very unusual relationship for a divorced couple, especially to the outside world, but they’re utterly devoted and would defend each other to the death.”

