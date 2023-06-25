Share
Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice attend the wedding of Petra Palumbo and Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat at St Stephen Walbrook church on May 14, 2016, in London.
Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice attend the wedding of Petra Palumbo and Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat at St Stephen Walbrook church on May 14, 2016, in London. (Max Mumby - Indigo / Getty Images)

Member of the Royal Family Diagnosed with Cancer

 By Jack Davis  June 25, 2023 at 1:57pm
Sarah Duchess of York is currently recovering after breast cancer surgery that took place last week.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully,” said a representative of the former Sarah Ferguson, who is 63, according to the Independent.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family,” the representative said.

“The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days,” the representative added.

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening,” the representative said.

The surgery took place at the King Edward VII Hospital in London which has treated other members of the royal family, according to the BBC.

The BBC said Sarah was recovering at her Windsor home.


She is expected to further discuss her diagnosis in a Monday podcast called “Tea Talk” which was recorded prior to her surgery.

Sarah is a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, according to the Guardian.

Sarah married Prince Andrew in 1986, the Independent noted. They were separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. They have two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, and lived in the same place — Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Sarah has tried to explain their relationship, according to the Daily Mail.

On a talk show, she nixed the idea of the two remarrying.

“Oh, goodness me, you’re all fairytale, you’ve all got your wands out. Andrew and I remain steadfast, in the past we’ve been co-parenting and now we’re co-grandparenting,” she said.

The Mail quoted a source it did not name who it said was close to Andrew as saying, “Theirs is not a great passionate romance — they have separate bedrooms at Royal Lodge — but it’s more about the deepest form of friendship. It’s a very unusual relationship for a divorced couple, especially to the outside world, but they’re utterly devoted and would defend each other to the death.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




