Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Member of Trump's Cabinet Announces Resignation the Day After Capitol Chaos

In this Sept. 18, 2019 file photo, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks at EPA headquarters in Washington.J. Scott Applewhite / APIn this Sept. 18, 2019 file photo, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks at EPA headquarters in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

By Jack Davis
Published January 7, 2021 at 1:46pm
P Share Print

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, announced Thursday that she was resigning her Cabinet post, citing Wednesday’s chaotic violence at the U.S. Capitol as her reason.

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” Chao said in a statement issued on Twitter and addressed to colleagues at the Department of Transportation.

“As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside,” Chao added.

TRENDING: Chuck Schumer Gets Roasted for Comparing Capitol Chaos to One of the Worst Days in American History

The incursion came as national emotions ran high over the vote to certify the Electoral College vote. McConnell had strongly objected to Republican members who sought to file objections to the certification in support of President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud in the election.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation,” tweeted Chao, who served as labor secretary in the administration of former President George W. Bush.

“I am tremendously proud of the many accomplishments we were able to achieve together for our country and I will never forget the commitment you have for this Department and the United States of America,” her statement said.

She said her resignation will be effective Monday, cutting short by nine days what would have been her time in office before the end of the Trump administration.

Was Chao right to resign?

In her tweet, Chao urged employees to assist former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to serve as transportation secretary.

Some criticized Chao’s departure, citing proposed efforts to use the Cabinet as a vehicle to remove Trump from office through the 25th Amendment.

RELATED: Trump Salutes America's 3.5 Million Truck Drivers with 'Thank God for Truckers' Event

Wednesday’s incident was cited as the catalyst for a number of Trump administration resignations, according to CNBC.

Tyler Goodspeed, acting chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, resigned Thursday.

“I can confirm Tyler’s resignation effective today,” a CEA spokeswoman said.

“The events at the U.S. Capitol yesterday led Tyler to conclude his position was untenable.”

Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general overseeing the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department, said he was leaving his job as of Friday. He did not cite the incursion in a statement announcing his departure.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said Matt Pottinger, the deputy national security advisor, is also quitting.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who later became the special envoy to Northern Ireland, has also quit.

“I called Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mulvaney said.

“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” Mulvaney said.

First lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, left her post Wednesday, in part because of the incursion.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews has also quit.

“As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately,” Matthews said in a statement.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Member of Trump's Cabinet Announces Resignation the Day After Capitol Chaos
Speaker Pelosi Openly Calls for VP Pence and Cabinet To Remove Trump from Office
Ex-Attorney General Barr Slams Trump for 'Betrayal of His Office'
Wealthy Canadians Receive COVID Vaccine in Florida While Millions of Americans Wait
Trump Commits to Orderly Transition of Power: 'End of the Greatest First Term in Presidential History'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×