Path 27
News
The U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, is seen Aug. 13.
The U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, is seen Aug. 13. (Sandy Huffaker - AFP / Getty Images)

Mexican Troops in Riot Gear Stop Hundreds of Migrants Heading Toward US

 By Kaylee Greenlee  August 30, 2021 at 8:17am
Path 27

Mexican troops in riot gear stopped hundreds of migrants making their way toward the U.S. border, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

Around 300 migrants from Central America, Cuba and Haiti left Tapachula, Mexico, and a few hundred other migrants joined the group as it made its way north, according to the AP.

Tapachula is more than a 1,000-mile drive from Hidalgo, Texas, where hundreds of migrants try to illegally cross the border.

The group was allowed to pass through an immigration checkpoint after traveling for around eight hours before it was stopped by Mexican National Guardsmen, the AP reported.

The troops arrested some of the migrants, while others ran away.

Trending:
Ida Slams US Coast Harder than Katrina, Virtually All Gulf Oil Production Now Crippled by Monster Storm

One immigration official reportedly kicked a migrant who was lying on the ground.

WARNING: The following video contains violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

Around 200 migrants made it to Huixtla, Mexico, around 30 miles northwest of Tapachula, on Saturday night, the Rev. Heyman Vazquez said, the AP reported.

Vasquez is a priest in the town who works with migrants.

Several migrants were injured during the incident, the Collective of Monitoring and Documentation of Human Rights of the Southeast reported, according to the AP.

The organization reported migrants were put on buses and taken away from the scene.

Migrants stuck in Tapachula threatened to form a caravan and leave the town if Mexican officials did not help them with their immigration cases, the AP reported.

Related:
'It's Everywhere': Illegal Migrants Claim They're Not Responsible for Spreading COVID-19

The group consisted mostly of Central Americans, including many Haitians.

Over 14,000 Mexican National Guard troops and military members were deployed to southern Mexico to “stop all migration,” Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said Friday, according to the AP.

The migrants formed one of the largest caravans since the COVID-19 pandemic began, similar to the group that attempted to leave Honduras in January before being stopped in Guatemala, the AP reported.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Kaylee Greenlee
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Mexican Troops in Riot Gear Stop Hundreds of Migrants Heading Toward US
Taliban Assures 98 Countries That Their Citizens Will Be Allowed to Leave After US Withdrawal
Intel Community 'Element' Believes COVID Leaked from Wuhan Lab, 90-Day Review Shows
'A Risk I'm Worried About': Top Fed Officials Start Pushing Back on Powell's Inflation Assessment
Dozens of Afghan Children Are Arriving in the US Alone and Being Placed in Federal Custody
See more...

Conversation