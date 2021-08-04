Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott blasted the Biden administration after a federal judge halted his executive order to restrict the transportation of illegal immigrants in the state due to COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone granted a temporary restraining order against the governor’s order on Tuesday.

“The Court’s recent order is temporary and based on limited evidence. We look forward to providing the Court with the evidence to support the Governor’s Executive Order to protect Texans,” Abbott’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Biden Administration has knowingly — and willfully — released COVID-19 positive migrants into Texas communities, risking the potential exposure and infection of Texas residents,” the statement continued.

“The Governor’s Executive Order attempts to prevent the Biden Administration from spreading COVID-19 into Texas and protect the health and safety of Texans,” Abbott’s office added.

The governor added in a tweet on Tuesday night, “The Biden admin. FAILED to secure the border.

“Now, they’re blocking us from protecting Texans from COVID positive migrants.

“We look forward to presenting our case in court, keeping Texans safe, & holding Biden accountable.”

The Biden admin. FAILED to secure the border. Now, they’re blocking us from protecting Texans from COVID positive migrants. We look forward to presenting our case in court, keeping Texans safe, & holding Biden accountable. pic.twitter.com/gNxUyqPNgk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 4, 2021

Abbott appeared on Fox News this week to argue against the Biden administration’s open border policies, calling them a “disaster.”

He tweeted on Tuesday, “While the Biden Administration is contemplating more draconian controls on US citizens, they are allowing illegal migrants with Covid to freely enter America.

“Biden’s open border policies are a disaster, which is why Texas is stepping up to keep our communities safe.”

While the Biden Administration is contemplating more draconian controls on US citizens, they are allowing illegal migrants with Covid to freely enter America. Biden’s open border policies are a disaster, which is why Texas is stepping up to keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/d0O1eN9WsU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 3, 2021

According to the Texas Tribune, “The U.S. Justice Department sued Abbott and Texas on Friday, a day after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland threatened to take legal action if Abbott didn’t rescind his order, calling it ‘dangerous and unlawful.'”

Cardone’s ruling means the order is blocked while the case continues to play out.

Abbott said Biden is “lying to America” about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. “He’s completely wrong and lying to America,” he told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer in July.

Should Texas be able to stop the travel of unlawful migrants due to COVID? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (30 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“And what they are saying about the border — there is zero credibility in the White House because they are destroying America,” the governor said.

The Texas Republican had called out the Biden administration for claiming that the border is closed despite the record number of migrant apprehensions reported last month in the state.

“One of the fundamental responsibilities of the president of our country is to protect our sovereignty,” Abbott said.

“And Biden has now abandoned his responsibility to protect the sovereignty of the United States of America.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.