Mexico Travel in 2025: A Guide to Discovering the Real Mexico

Rethink “Safety”: Tourist Zones Are Not What They Seem

The common advice to “stay in tourist zones” may put you at greater risk. These areas attract sophisticated scammers targeting international visitors, while residential neighborhoods are often more secure.

Mexico City’s Roma Norte district, barely mentioned in mainstream guidebooks, has become a hub for digital nomads and local entrepreneurs, with better street lighting and security than many tourist zones. Nearby areas like Condesa and sections of Centro Histórico offer authentic experiences, thanks to generations of resident families who keep watch over their communities.

However, safety can change block by block. Join expat communities on social media for real-time updates and invaluable safety tips that guidebooks won’t cover.

Connectivity Challenges: Why Local SIM Cards Might Fail You

Many travelers discover the limitations of “unlimited” local data plans the hard way. The SIM card you picked up at the airport might leave you without service in key areas like Tijuana or Monterrey, where network congestion is common.

What Seasoned Travelers Do:

eSIM Technology : Services like Yesim offer reliable alternatives. With a 7-day unlimited internet plan for $16.50 or a 15-day plan for $ 27.50 (you also have an option of a 30-day unlimited plan for only $ 38.50 for long trips), Yesim automatically switches between carriers to maintain connectivity, even in dead zones.

Avoid Physical SIM Hassles : Activate your eSIM at the airport to eliminate network compatibility issues and save time.

Whether you’re video-calling from a beachside café or sharing files from a mountain pueblo, an eSIM ensures you’re always connected.

The Money Puzzle: Cards, Cash, and Scams

Even in 2025, Mexico’s payment landscape remains mixed. While major chains embrace contactless payments, authentic local spots often operate on cash.

Use debit cards from banks like Fidelity or Alliant that reimburse international ATM fees, and withdraw from BBVA ATMs — a trusted option among travelers. Always decline dynamic currency conversion (this is when vendors convert prices to your home currency but charge a higher fee) and beware of QR code scams on restaurant tables.